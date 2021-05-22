Confirmed Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, the UAE leadership’s keenness to strengthen cooperation and strategic partnership in government modernization with Arab and international governments, and to expand the horizons for sharing experiences, experiences, success stories and knowledge exchange aimed at improving levels of government efficiency and performance and improving the lives of societies.

Mohammed Al Gergawi said that the UAE government, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, continues to build bridges of cooperation aimed at advancing Arab government work, in a way that consolidates positive relations between the governments of the region, stressing deeply The fraternal relations between the UAE and the Republic of Sudan in various fields.

This came on the occasion of the visit of a high-level Sudanese government delegation to the country, to learn about the models developed by the UAE government in the areas of cabinet work, efficiency of government performance and government communication, and to benefit from the best practices and mechanisms developed by the UAE government in the areas of cabinet work, outstanding performance and government communication, including Contributes to the development of working methods in the Sudanese government.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs praised the depth of relations between the UAE and the sisterly Republic of Sudan, which dates back to the beginnings of the establishment of the state in the seventies of the last century by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul,” stressing that enhancing knowledge exchange between the governments of the Emirates and Sudan in particular and the governments of The region, in general, represents a major goal for the UAE government, and a driver for its efforts to promote Arab government work, and to move it to an advanced level that enables it to keep pace with the requirements of the future and participate in establishing practices and models of work of the new generation of governments.

The visiting Sudanese delegation included Othman Abdel Halim Othman, Deputy Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Al-Moataz Ahmed Ibrahim, Minister Plenipotentiary and Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of the Republic of Sudan in Abu Dhabi, Abdel Moneim Ali Sagha, Director General of Administrative and Financial Affairs, and Mohamed Abdel Aziz Mahmoud, Director General of Political and Media Affairs. Jamal Abdul Azim Muhammad, Director of the Information Technology Department, and Jamal Abdel Hafeez Ibrahim, Director of External Relations at the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs of the Republic of Sudan.

The official visit witnessed a series of meetings with His Excellency Abdullah Lootah, Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, His Excellency Maryam Al Hammadi, Secretary General of the Council of Ministers, His Excellency Saeed Al Eter, Head of the UAE Government Media Office, and His Excellency Dr. Yasser Al Naqbi, Assistant Director General for Government Leadership and Capabilities. In the Office of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, Salem Balaiha, Director of the Government Services Evaluation Department in the Office of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, and Khalifa al-Habsi, Acting Head of the Service Performance Department in the Office of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers of the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs.

The meetings and workshops focused on frameworks for cooperation between the two countries, and dealt with the model of the UAE government in managing the work of the Council of Ministers, reviewing the UAE model in government communication, the state’s experience in developing and evaluating government services, and touched on the Government Performance Program and the Government Knowledge Exchange Program launched by the UAE government. To be the regulatory framework for strategic partnerships in government modernization between the UAE and a number of countries in the region and the world.

It is noteworthy that the UAE-Sudanese relations have witnessed qualitative shifts during the past years, which culminated in the reception of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in the sisterly Republic of Sudan, who paid a working visit to the country. Recently, and with the active participation of the UAE in enhancing Sudan’s stability and continuing to support it economically, as the volume of Emirati investments and development funds for Sudan has reached more than 28 billion dirhams, while the UAE is the largest trading partner of Sudan.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

