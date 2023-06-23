The Chairman of the Supreme Committee for the “Nawab Al-Arab” initiative, Muhammad Abdullah Al-Gergawi, confirmed that the Arab world is full of promising competencies that need someone to discover them, enable them and transform them into focused energies that accelerate development and achieve qualitative leaps in various scientific, cultural, economic and technological sectors and various key areas that shape the future of the region. He said that this initiative embodies the belief of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in the Arab capabilities and creative minds that have always contributed to the great achievements of human civilization and were behind many important innovations, inventions and creations.

Al-Gergawi added, “The Arab Geniuses initiative represents a new station to restore the role of Arab civilization, celebrate the achievements of Arab minds, explore distinguished talents, nurture and empower them, develop their ideas, appreciate their efforts, and highlight their capabilities and potentials, so that the impact of this positive scientific movement will prevail on the future of the entire region.”

This came during the first meeting of the specialized committees of the “Nawabigh Al-Arab” initiative, during which the evaluation process of the nominations received by the “Nawabigh Al-Arab” initiative was reviewed, which included thousands of nominations for scientists, researchers and scientific contributions, as well as from the scientific and research community, universities and institutions around the world.

The meeting also discussed the vital role that candidates can play through their excellence in their specializations in inspiring and motivating talents and competencies to lead the paths of sustainable economic, social and human development and to enhance scientific, creative, intellectual and knowledge production.

The members of the Arab Genius committees discussed the developments of the initiative and the next steps after sorting out the thousands of nominations it had received from all over the Arab world for outstanding Arab talents and minds.

The members discussed the vision and mission of the initiative, its impact, the role of its Arab winners over the coming years, and its contribution to many Arab societies and the region, by selecting deserving winners for such honor and providing inspiring models for future generations.

Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Economics Committee of the “Arab Geniuses” initiative, said: “This initiative constitutes a path to accelerate economic development throughout the Arab region, by benefiting from the inspiring ideas of distinguished Arab talents and minds who are able to present promising initiatives that create, multiply and develop opportunities for the future economy.” accessible to the younger generations.

He added: «The large number of nominations received by the initiative in the field of economics confirms that the region possesses many successful and promising Arab economic competencies, which bear the responsibility of developing qualitative economic plans, strategies and solutions that accelerate growth for the coming years and decades, and this initiative will be a platform to honor many Arab success stories in these fields.

Sarah bint Youssef Al-Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Chair of the Engineering and Technology Committee of the “Nawabigh Al-Arab” initiative, said: “Technology and science today form the basis of future economies and societies that are flexible and empowered and able to adapt to changes and transformations. The importance of the Arab Geniuses initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is emphasizing the importance of investing in the Arab minds of scientists and researchers to seize opportunities and transform them into strategic projects to benefit from them in the development of young cadres and competencies and to develop solutions to the challenges of Arab societies.

Mohammed Ahmed Al-Murr, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, Chairman of the Literature and Arts Committee in the “Nawabigh Al Arab” initiative, said that the Arab world is rich in geniuses and creators in the cultural, literary and artistic fields, and the “Nawabigh Al Arab” initiative came to enable them to present their creativity from the largest platform. It is one of its kind in the Arab world, pointing out that the next stage of the initiative will select the most prominent creators who tell the story of Arab literary and artistic creativity to the world.

Issa Kazem, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Center and member of the Economics Committee of the “Nawabigh Al Arab” initiative, said: “Distinguished Arab competencies, especially in the fields of financing solutions, advanced investment applications, bold investment tools and financial technology applications, need someone to celebrate and appreciate them and highlight their achievements. Therefore, the Arab Geniuses initiative came at the right time to shed light on this important group of innovators who are accelerating the economic movement in the Arab region.

The first meeting of the Arab Genius Committees covering the six categories of the initiative, namely medicine, natural sciences, economics, engineering and technology, literature and arts, architecture and design, constituted a major station for communication with each other, exchanging ideas, comparing nominations and planning the next stages of the initiative.

Search for the most prominent Arab geniuses

The “Arab Geniuses” initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, aims to search for the most prominent Arab geniuses in six vital sectors, and to allocate the initiative’s budget of 100 million dirhams to sponsor and empower them and develop their ideas in cooperation with The best global partners, to maximize their positive impact in the region.

■ Initiative committees review the process of evaluating nominations and the next steps in preparation for announcing the best Arab geniuses in 6 main sectors.