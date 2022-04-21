Dubai (Etihad)

His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, affirmed that the UAE government, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, is keen to strengthen frameworks of cooperation and partnerships with governments and international organizations around the world. It shares its expertise and successful experiences to enable societies and governments to keep pace with developments and anticipate rapid changes, thus enhancing their readiness to meet the challenges of the next stage.

This came during a meeting of Muhammad Al Gergawi with Professor Klaus Schwab, founder and president of the World Economic Forum, who reviewed the forum’s preparations to hold its annual session next May, in Davos, Switzerland, and the most prominent topics discussed by the forum in its meetings held this year under the slogan “a historic turning point.” Government policies and business strategies.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs said: The visit of the founder and president of the World Economic Forum to the UAE weeks before the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum confirms the growing relations between the UAE government and the forum, and reflects the effective model of positive partnership between governments and international organizations, which the UAE has been able to establish over the past decades.

Mohammed Al Gergawi added that the UAE government, through its partnership with the World Economic Forum, contributed to shaping the future agenda of many vital sectors covered by the forum and its participants, including government representatives, elite experts, thinkers and leaders of the private sector around the world, which translates its constant endeavor to make a positive difference in the lives of Societies and their path to the future.

It is worth noting that the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum will be held from 22 to 26 May, with the participation of government delegations and representatives of more than 1,000 international companies, and 400 specialized workshops and interactive dialogue sessions will be organized in the presence of more than 2,300 participants, to review the latest developments in modern technology to find solutions Innovative to global challenges, identifying paths and directions for government action, and ensuring a better future for future generations.

The forum focuses on several axes, including ensuring the recovery of the global economy, enhancing regional cooperation, investing in the solutions of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, leading the positive transformation in the industry, protecting the climate and nature, sustaining food resources, building healthy societies and improving the quality of human life.

Since its launch on January 24, 1971, the World Economic Forum has held an annual meeting to determine economic, environmental and social priorities in the short and long term, to anticipate future challenges with innovative, smart and realistic solutions to make a positive qualitative leap in efforts to achieve global prosperity and stability.