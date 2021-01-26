Dubai (Al-Ittihad) – His Excellency Muhammad Abdullah Al-Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, affirmed that the world’s governments are facing new challenges that require reshaping concepts and designing various business models that enhance readiness for the future, indicating that the effects of the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic have been imposed. Governments must adopt practices and approaches that have pushed towards establishing a future methodology and accelerating the application of innovative solutions to face challenges.

Mohammed Al-Gergawi said during his participation in the session “Consolidating the principles and practices of social capitalism” within the axis of “Leading Transformation and Responsible Industrial Growth”, during the participation of the UAE government in the activities of the “Davos Agenda 2021” organized by the World Economic Forum from 25 to 29 January under The slogan “a pivotal year to rebuild trust” – The government of the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, focuses on consolidating global partnerships and supporting international efforts to find innovative solutions to the various challenges that Facing the comprehensive global development process, what contributes to making a better future.

The session was opened by Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and President of the World Economic Forum, and was attended by Anand Mahendra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group in India, and Ilham Qadri, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Belgian Company, Solvay, and moderated by John Defterios, a broadcaster at CNN.

Building confidence

His Excellency Mohamed Al Gergawi pointed out that the focus of the World Economic Forum in the Davos Agenda 2021, on rebuilding trust globally, reflects the importance of joint international action to enable governments to enhance their readiness and ability to make decisions and develop more effective and sustainable solutions that anticipate changes and reflect positively on the development process. Global, stressing that the partnership between the UAE government and the World Economic Forum aims to formulate new visions and ideas to meet current and future challenges, enhance government resilience and develop a system of future opportunities by making use of innovative solutions and the tools of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Corona … successive waves

In his speech, Muhammad Al-Gergawi referred to the government efforts in managing the epidemic globally during the past 11 months, indicating that the Corona challenge is still continuing in the form of successive waves that hit the world, pointing out that exactly a year ago in the first months of the outbreak of the virus, it reached a total In 2014, injuries and 52 deaths, while it has now reached “within a year” about 100 million infections, and two million deaths, which means that the speed of the virus’s spread reached within one year only 4 million times.

He added that the signs of the post-“pandemic” phase will not loom soon, and the virus will remain with us for several years, and we will need to vaccinate the world’s population, and according to available information, more than 63 million vaccines have been given in 56 countries, and in the United Arab Emirates. 25% of the population has received the vaccine so far, and it is estimated that the expected number of people who will receive the vaccine by 2022 will be 3.7 billion.

Mohammed Al-Gergawi pointed out that governments around the world have spent more than $ 12 trillion since March 2020, in the form of stimulus packages and financial support to protect companies, families and social groups less fortunate, stressing that with the continuation of the “pandemic”, governments must ensure business continuity and achieve recovery. Rapid economy, adoption of technology, adoption of more flexible and agile government models, and the adoption of digital solutions at the core of government work mechanisms, with the global digital economy currently reaching $ 11.5 trillion.

Major Trends

He added: “We meet today through a virtual platform, and our new standard is that we will not return to the life we ​​used to know. We must adapt to the hybrid world and live with the virus, and governments should play a greater role in caring for the less fortunate, in light of what the future will witness. From the widening gap between societal groups, which confirms the importance of adopting the “no one is left behind” policy that was previously adopted to promote equal opportunities in education, and now we need it in a fair and comprehensive distribution of the vaccine.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs said that the world is witnessing many transformations, which are concentrated in five main trends that are reflected in the future of governments, which are: the decline of globalization and the orientation of countries towards interest in internal affairs, increasing confidence in governments, developing national data to ensure national sovereignty, designing a new governance model, in addition to To strengthen partnerships with the private sector, which are no longer an intellectual luxury in governments’ preparation for the future.

Klaus Schwab: 61 global companies in the environmental, social and corporate governance standards system

Professor Klaus Schwab, founder and CEO of the World Economic Forum, confirmed that the business philosophy is witnessing a change from the shareholder capitalism model to the social capitalism model, driven by the effects of the new Corona virus pandemic on the world level, to focus on the climate and humanitarian impacts on societies.

He emphasized that global events contribute to accelerating the adoption of “impact investment” among companies, aimed at creating a social and environmental impact, and preserving the financial benefits gained for companies, thus contributing to enhancing their participation in addressing future societal challenges, and said: “We see many global companies adopt development goals. Sustainable 2030 strategies and policies.

Designing a Post-Covid-19 World

The session dealt with the role of governments and legislative bodies in supporting economic development, the importance of governments ’contribution to designing the post-” Covid-19 “world, ways of coordination with investors, the business sector and various segments of society in implementing future plans and strategies, and the need to rely on a common set of standards and special indicators. By achieving the global sustainable development goals.

Active participation of the UAE government

1500 leaders from 70 countries

The Davos Agenda 2021, which is organized virtually remotely, is attended by more than 1500 of the world’s most prominent leaders, officials and experts from leaders of the business sector, governments and civil society, from more than 70 countries.

More than ten thousand young leaders representing institutions and civil societies and more than 1,000 private sector leaders on the Davos agenda, including members and partners of the World Economic Forum, as well as more than 500 CEOs of the most prominent companies in the world, participate in the forum’s work.