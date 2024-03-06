Today, the Dubai Future Foundation launched the “Future Opportunities Report: 50 Global Opportunities for the Year 2024,” in which it reviews the most promising global opportunities for designing the future of governments, economies, and vital sectors, and the most prominent transformations, innovations, and major trends in the most important areas that concern the human future.

The report aims to share future ideas and visions at all local, regional and global levels, in a way that contributes to unifying efforts, promoting growth and prosperity, and improving the quality of life for the world’s communities.

The 50 opportunities included in the report were classified into 5 main themes, including: health, nature and sustainability, empowering communities, improving systems, and future innovations. Opportunities were also extracted based on 4 hypotheses, including: longer and healthier lives for members of societies, the continuation of climate change, the widening of the inequality gap between societies and countries, and the continued acceleration of technological progress.

His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation, stressed that the challenges and rapid changes require the governments and societies of the world to act quickly and effectively to respond to them, and that a positive outlook towards new opportunities and the willingness to benefit from and employ them are the cornerstone of success. In preparing for the future and anticipating its transformations.

He said: “It is natural that these rapid and radical transformations become opportunities for some, but they may also turn into great challenges for others. What is important here is to identify these gaps and work to bridge them in the best and fastest way possible. Since opportunities are born from challenges, there is no alternative to continuing progress.” “And work and feel optimism and hope for a better tomorrow. This is what drives us to develop new ideas about how to live together, care for our planet, grow our economy, and improve our quality of life.”

The launch of this report comes within a series of knowledge reports issued by the Dubai Future Foundation, the latest of which was the report “10 Major Trends Shaping the World’s Future in 2024,” which was launched as part of the “World Government Summit 2024,” which Dubai hosted last February.

Promising opportunities in the field of health

The “Future Opportunities Report: 50 Global Opportunities” discussed many promising opportunities in the field of health, the most important of which is the establishment of a global bacterial data bank to provide treatments for chronic diseases, clothing becoming responsible for providing the nutrients we need in the future, and the ability of nanorobots to regenerate muscles and prevent diseases. aging, developing technologies for printing human organs, designing radiology services according to the health data of each patient, benefiting from space experiments to develop new methods for dealing with loneliness on Earth, taking advantage of ocean resources in developing the pharmaceutical and food sectors, and employing advanced technology to compensate for the sense of touch.

Nature and sustainability.

The report also reviewed various future opportunities in the nature and sustainability axis, including reducing air pollution inside and outside buildings in cities, the ability to provide pure and sustainable drinking water forever, accelerating the growth of trees and plants, redesigning environmental policies, and using tidal movement as a source of energy generation.

Empowering communities

The report also touched on a number of important opportunities in the context of empowering communities, including employing digital transformation to revive culture and arts, employing augmented reality technologies to improve the quality of life of communities, adopting a new methodology to enhance mental health, making artificial intelligence solutions available to everyone to promote socially responsible innovations, and benefiting from… Outstanding success stories in the areas of development in various societies.

Systems improvement

Within this theme, the “Future Opportunities Report: 50 Global Opportunities” reviewed a group of future opportunities, including central banks’ employment of artificial intelligence applications to monitor economic transformations immediately, adopt advanced monetary policies, keep pace with new technologies in the field of data collection and storage, and the role of generative artificial intelligence in automating tasks. Legal and judicial, involving society in designing procedures and laws, accelerating the process of developing medicines and vaccines using artificial intelligence, converting DNA into information storage media in the future, adopting new methods for financing scientific research, the ability of devices to achieve self-sufficiency in energy, and benefiting from future studies in drawing The foreign policies of countries, and the possibility of agreeing on mechanisms for issuing a global commercial license so that all people can establish their own businesses in all countries of the world in just one step.

Future innovations

The opportunities for the last axis included creating global models of education that are different from traditional systems, developing advanced technology to compensate for the human senses, benefiting from the acceleration in the development of generative artificial intelligence applications, reinventing batteries to provide energy at all times in remote areas, and benefiting from solar energy instead of electricity and car fuel. Transforming sleep times into a period for learning and acquiring knowledge, developing self-maintaining devices, employing large linguistic models and open source science, converting food waste into organic plastic materials, developing the capacity of future computers to become millions of times faster, and benefiting from the development of communication technologies and making them available anywhere around the world. the world.

10 mega trends

The “Future Opportunities Report: 50 Global Opportunities” also reviewed the 10 major trends that will shape the future of these opportunities and turn them into a real reality. These trends include: the materials revolution, making data available to everyone without borders, increasing technological security gaps, developing energy technologies, and managing environmental systems. , the growth of gig economies, the acceleration of the transition to a new digital reality, automation and coexistence with robots, the redefinition of human goals, and the growing interest in advanced health and nutrition.

Vital sectors

The report examines the impact of future opportunities in more than 40 vital sectors, including health, space, energy, transportation, data, and economics. The report was prepared in cooperation with 25 international experts and a number of Dubai Future Foundation partners from government, private and academic institutions.