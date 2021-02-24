Dubai (Union)

The agenda of the ministerial retreat opened yesterday, with a session of His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, in the presence of His Excellency the ministers and heads and secretaries of the local executive councils, which came to discuss the future directions of the UAE government during the next phase and formulate an integrated set of axes and frameworks that form an extension of the state’s national agenda .

Al-Gergawi stressed that the next stage requires the development of an integrated system of work between the governmental, semi-governmental and private sectors, in order to ensure concerted and complementary efforts to draw the strategic direction and the basic features of the next fifty years’ march, by formulating innovative axes and perceptions that enrich the development paths in the country and ensure the process of renaissance and development in the Emirates Continue to distinguish it.

His Excellency the Minister of Cabinet Affairs indicated that new governance will be worked on to manage the work of the federal government and ministries, based on dynamic and rapid national priorities, adding that the main objective of the new strategic directions is to formulate an advanced work plan that strengthens the position of the UAE.

State readiness

The “fifty retreat” comes within the efforts of the UAE government and its preparations to formulate strategic frameworks and axes of work in the government and private sectors for the next fifty years, in order to enhance the country’s readiness to be among the best and most distinguished in the world, and in a way that establishes its position and regional position as a preferred destination for living, work and investment.

The holding of the ministerial retreat coincides with the golden jubilee of the UAE, which is the starting point for a new phase in its continuous development path at an accelerated pace, during which the government of the UAE, through its various leadership, administrative and executive structures, seeks to formulate an advanced strategic vision based on innovative and unique ideas that push the state’s development path. To broad horizons, and supports its efforts to achieve more achievements and successes that meet the aspirations of the people of the Emirates.

Emirati tradition

The ministerial retreat constitutes an Emirati governmental tradition that aims to monitor the pulse of societal needs up-to-date, and to improve and update government performance. During the past years, the UAE government held a number of ministerial retreats with the aim of keeping abreast of developments, improving and developing government work mechanisms and tools.

The first ministerial retreat was held in 2006, followed by the ministerial retreat at Bab al-Shams in 2007, the ministerial retreat at ‘Against Us’ in the Emirate of Fujairah in 2007, the ministerial retreat in Jabal Dhanna in Abu Dhabi in 2007, and the ministerial retreat at Qasr Al Sarab in The Western Region in 2010, the ministerial retreat on Sir Bani Yas Island in 2013, and the ministerial retreat that was held under the slogan “After oil” at the Bab Al Shams resort in Dubai in 2016.