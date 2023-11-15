Al-Futtaim Logistics, the regional provider of supply chain solutions and logistics services, announced the official opening of its aviation logistics division in the UAE. The opening of the new section coincides with the “Dubai Airshow 2023”, and comes after the trial launch on the sidelines of the activities of the “Middle East Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Renewal” and “Middle East Aircraft Interior Design 2023” exhibitions.

Al-Futtaim Group’s aviation logistics division serves a diverse group of customers, including airlines, aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul companies, original equipment manufacturers, spare parts suppliers and asset leasing companies. It also offers a comprehensive set of solutions that include runway services at major airports in the UAE, in addition to multiple carrier options, technical services on board charter flights, as well as 24-hour central flight operations around the world. The company also provides storage solutions to customers in accordance with the standards of the General Authority of Civil Aviation and the ASA-100 accreditation program.

Raman Kumar, CEO of Al-Futtaim Logistics, said: “Based on our position as part of the group that is headquartered in the UAE and has a global network of companies, we have all the necessary capabilities to provide high-quality services and flexibility to meet the needs of our customers in this thriving sector.” .