The Dubai Health Authority announced, during a press conference, held yesterday, in conjunction with the Arab Health Conference and Exhibition, the success of Al-Futtaim Healthcare Group, the health arm of the Al-Futtaim Group, in obtaining the “Golden Class” Quality Accreditation Certificate from the Canadian International Committee, which is one of the most important Reputable global bodies in the accreditation of health care facilities.

She stated that she had developed a package of incentives to support the private sector, enhance its role in attracting medical tourism, and raise the level of services provided to patients, most notably encouraging obtaining international accreditations.

She stressed that she is working to stimulate and support the sector to obtain international accreditations, to raise the level of health services provided, and to contribute to the promotion of medical tourism.

The Executive Director of the Health Regulation Sector at the authority, Marwan Al-Mulla, said that the accreditation of the group, represented by the “Health Hub” clinics in Dubai, represents an important addition to the balance of the achievements of the health sector in Dubai (public and private), and is in line with the authority’s directions, towards reaching the A global health model with the highest degree of competitiveness.

The Canadian International Committee grants the “golden category” to health institutions that are committed to the utmost in applying high quality in monitoring results, using evidence and applying best practices to improve health care services provided, which confirms the efficiency and flexibility of the group’s clinics in responding to emergency conditions, especially during the Corona pandemic, through Adopting and implementing an integrated work methodology at all levels, in accordance with international best practices, to ensure the quality of health services in diagnosis and treatment, and the application of international standards and protocols.



