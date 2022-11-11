Mutasem Abdullah (Dubai)

The start of the tenth round of the “U-21 Professional League” will witness three hot matches tomorrow, “Saturday”, with the Al-Ahly youth meeting “leading” in front of its host Al-Nasr at Al Maktoum Stadium, and the “Capital Derby” between Al-Wahda and Al-Jazira, on the sub-field of “Al Annabi” Academy. Shahama, Al Dhafra and Khor Fakkan at Hamdan bin Zayed Stadium.

The round will be completed next Sunday with four matches between the Kalba Union with Ajman, Al Wasl with Bani Yas, Al Ain with Sharjah, and Al Bataeh with Dibba, before the competition stops in conjunction with the suspension of the “ADOC Professional League”, until December 20, with the start of “Round 11”, which follows 2022 World Cup Finals.

Al Fursan, the league leader with 23 points, is looking to maintain its unbeaten record in the confrontation with its fifth host, Al-Ameed, with 14 points. 14, and the struggle to escape from the last places brings together “Firas Al Dhafra”, the 12th place holder, with 8 points, and his guest, “Al-Nusour” bottom, with six points.

top teams

1- Shabab Al-Ahly «23 points»

2- Sharjah (18 points)

3- Unit «16 points»

4- Dibba (16 points)

Saturday matches

Al-Nasr – Shabab Al-Ahly 16:45

Al Wahda – Al Jazeera 16:45

Al Dhafra – Khor Fakkan 16:45

Sunday matches

Al Wasl – Baniyas 16:45

Kalba Union – Ajman 16:45

Al Ain – Sharjah 16:45

Al Bataeh – Dibba 16:45