Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

It seems that Shabab Al-Ahly found what they were looking for in the search for a top-scorer striker this season, after the brilliance of Matheus Lima, who scored a goal and posed a threat in the lead against Ittihad Kalba, after he participated as a substitute for Moanis Dabour, who suffered an injury at the beginning of the match.

Lima had established himself in the ranks of the reserve team, where he is currently the top scorer in the U-21 professional league with 5 goals in partnership with several players. He had previously scored a brace in the friendly match that brought together the “Knights” against the Turkmenistan national team during the break, to get the opportunity to… Finally, after Mounis Dabbour’s injury forced Serbian coach Marko Nikolic to bring him on early in the match against the “Tigers”, it seems that he will seek to hold on to his position in the attacking line during the coming period.