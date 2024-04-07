Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Shabab Al-Ahly took second place in the “ADNOC Professional League”, by defeating its guest Al-Jazira 3-2, at Rashid Stadium in Dubai in “Round 18”, which witnessed Al-Ain losing at its home stadium to its guest Al-Nasr 1-3.

“Al-Fursan” raised its score to “37 points” compared to “21 points” for its guest, “Pride of Abu Dhabi”, which ranked “eighth”, while “Al-Zaeem” fell to third place, after its score froze at “35 points”, compared to 28 points for “Al-Fursan”. The Brigadier is in sixth place.

The “Knights” needed only 5 minutes to open the scoring against “Abu Dhabi Pride” with a goal by Munis Dabour, after a ball prepared by Badr Nasser, and Igor Jesus quickly added the second goal for the hosts in the 11th minute, created by Dabour, which was the tenth goal for Shabab Al-Ahly in the league during the first. 15 minutes, making the teams the most effective offensively in the first minutes.

The “brilliant” Dabour invested in a through pass from Serbian Luka Milivojovic, to increase his team’s lead with the third goal in the 30th minute, which was the “second brace” for Dabour in the season, after the first against Al-Bataeh in the “Round 16”, to strengthen his lead on the list of his team’s top scorers with 8 goals.

Al-Jazira reduced the difference with the first goal, before the end of the first half, from a free kick, successfully executed by Khalfan Mubarak, against goalkeeper Adel Abu Bakr, in the first minute of stoppage time for the first half, which was the fifth goal for “Abu Dhabi Pride” against “Al-Fursan” from Free kicks in the Professional League.

In the second half, Khalfan Mubarak added the second goal for Al Jazira from a penalty kick in the 82nd minute, which the referee awarded after returning to “video technology,” after defender Abdullah Idris was obstructed on the outskirts of the area, while Shabab Al Ahly maintained the lead, achieving a 3-win victory. 2.

At Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, Al-Nasr coach Alfred Schroeder succeeded in leading “Al-Zaqaq” to a valuable victory against his former team, “Al-Zaeem” 3-0. This is the second victory for “Al-Zaqaq” under Schroeder’s leadership against “Al-Zaeem,” after the first 2. -1, in the second leg of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup quarter-finals, and this is the first time that Al-Nasr has succeeded in winning against Al-Ain, back and forth in the “Professional League”, after excelling in the first round 1-0.

Adel Taarabt, captain of the Al-Ameed team, opened the scoring for his team with a penalty kick in the 10th minute, and Portuguese Iuri Medeiros added the second goal in the 16th minute, with a powerful shot with his left hand, before Ahmed Cheshk increased the visitors’ lead with the third goal, with a shot from a distance from outside the penalty area in The fifth minute of stoppage time for the first half, which is the first time that “Al-Ameed” has succeeded in scoring a hat-trick against “Al-Zaeem” in the first half in the “Professional League.”

In the second half, Argentine Kaku reduced the difference by scoring the first goal for Al Ain in the 68th minute, following a shot from inside the area, and the referee counted 10 minutes of stoppage time, which witnessed continuous pressure by the home owners on the visitors’ defense, without changing the level of the result, which ended in a victory. Dean” 3-1.