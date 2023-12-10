Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)
Shabab Al-Ahly held on to its lead in the “Men’s Volleyball League”, with its difficult victory over its host Al-Jazira 3-2 in the confrontation, which brought together the two teams on Saturday evening at the “Al-Jazira Dome” hall, at the summit of the “fifth round”, which witnessed Al-Wasl defeating its guest Ajman 3. -2, and Hatta in front of Al Ain 3-2, while Bani Yas decided the confrontation against its host Al Nasr 3-1.
The “small difference” of the games dominated the scene of the “fifth round” in three of the four matches that ended with a 3-2 victory, and the peak of excitement came in the confrontation between “Abu Dhabi Pride” and its guest “Al-Fursan”, after the “guests” led by the score of the first half 25-17, and won Al-Jazira won the second half 25-21, before Shabab Al-Ahly took the lead again with a score of 25-21 in the third half, and the score of the fourth went to Al-Jazira 25-23, so that the “Knights” decided the match with the score of the fifth half 17-15.
Shabab Al-Ahly Badr completed its points by reaching 14 points in the lead, while Al-Wasl held on to the runner-up position with 10 points by defeating Ajman 3-2, and Baniyas “third” raised its score to 9 points by defeating Al-Nasr 3-1, while Hatta celebrated its first victory in depth. Jarrah hosts Al Ain, winning 3-2.
Results of the fifth round
Al Jazeera – Shabab Al Ahly 2-3
Al-Nasr – Baniyas 1-3
Al Ain – Hatta 2-3
Al Wasl – Ajman 3-2
——
League standings
1- Shabab Al-Ahly, 14 points
2- Al Wasl 10
3- Baniyas 9
4- Al Jazeera 8
5- Ajman 6
6- Victory 6
7- Al Ain 1
8- Hatta 1
