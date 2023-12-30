Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

Shabab Al-Ahly won the UAE Super Cup with a huge victory against Sharjah, and the match broke records and historical records that had not been witnessed in Emirati stadiums.

“Al-Fursan” achieved the sixth Super Cup title in its history, strengthening its lead in the champions’ record, and raising the difference with its closest competitors to double in this competition, as Sharjah, Al-Ain and Al-Wahda come in second place with 3 Super titles for each team, and also reached the 31st championship in the tournament. His history, and ignited the competition with “The Leader” Al-Aynaoui for the top spot in Emirates football.

The result of 6-2 is considered the largest in the history of the UAE Super Cup ever during the 19 editions of the tournament. The largest result was recorded in the name of Al Ain over Al Nasr with a score of 4-2 in the 2015-2016 season. This is also the second largest result in the history of the Emirates Football Finals. Over the course of 51 seasons, the result of the joint league final in 1974-1975 is still the largest, when Shabab Al-Ahly defeated Al-Wasl with a score of 5-0 and achieved the title.

It is worth noting that the Super Final between Shabab Al-Ahly and Al-Sharjah is the only final in Emirates football, which witnessed a total of 8 goals being scored, and the only one during which one of the parties scored 6 goals alone.

Shabab Al-Ahly is the second club to win and achieve the Super Cup title in “Remontada” throughout history, as it turned the result from a 0-2 loss to a 6-2 victory in a situation that does not happen often. Al-Shaab Club preceded it in 1992-1993, when it fell behind in front of… Al Ain in the Super Final 0-1, overturned the score, and won the title by winning 2-1.