Mustafa Eldeeb (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Ahli Youth achieved a valuable victory over Sepahan Isfahan of Iran, 4-1, in the match that brought the two teams together in Iran, in the first preliminary round of the Asian Elite League.

The Knights will face Al-Gharafa of Qatar on August 13 in Doha to determine the winner of the ticket to the tournament.

Although Sepahan Isfahan took the lead with a goal in the 44th minute, scored by Mohammed Mahdi in the 44th minute from a shot that Shabab Al Ahli goalkeeper failed to stop, the UAE representative managed to return to the match again, and substitute Sardar scored the equaliser in the 62nd minute, ending the original match time with a 1-1 draw and the two teams resorting to two extra halves.

Yahya Al-Ghassani scored the opening goal for Shabab Al-Ahli 2-1 in the 101st minute, before Yuri Cesar strengthened the lead with the third goal in the 108th minute from a typical counterattack, then Yahya Al-Ghassani added the fourth goal from a new counterattack in the 121st minute, to end the match with a deserved victory for Shabab Al-Ahli with four goals.