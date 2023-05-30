Ali Maali (Dubai)

The Al-Ahly youth basketball team will return to training tomorrow, in preparation for participating in the West Asian Super League Championship, during the period from 9 to 17 June at the Club Hall in Dubai, after a short rest that the team got after the end of the season of local competitions and the crowning of the President’s Cup, and a copy of the League Super West Asia is the first with its new international system, in which 8 clubs from the Gulf and West Asia regions participate, and champions India and Kazakhstan join them.

The first and second of this competition qualify for the Asian Clubs Championship, whose champion qualifies for the Intercontinental Championship, which is the highest competition for clubs in the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). The version with the presence of two new teams on our arena in the field of the game, which are Chennai Hits of India and Astana of Kazakhstan.

Al-Ahly youth team was drawn among the teams of the second group, which includes: Kuwaiti Kuwait, Kazakh Astana, and Iranian Gorjan, and the “Forsan” will start its campaign in the tournament by meeting Astana on June 9 at seven in the evening, and the second match against Kuwaiti Kuwait on June 11, provided that the third and final match will be In the group against the Iranian Gorgan on June 13, the first group includes Al-Riyadi and Beirut from Lebanon, Manama from Bahrain and Chennai Hits from India.

Dr. Majid Sultan, a member of the Board of Directors and Executive Director of the Sports Games Sector at Shabab Al-Ahly Club, expressed his optimism about hosting the first edition of this continental championship, indicating that the club’s management is making every effort to host the hosting in a proper manner, in light of the confidence of the International and Asian Basketball Federations in the abilities of the sons of Al-Ahly youth in presenting an exceptional first edition, and this is a source of pride for all of us.

He said, “We are racing against time before the start of the tournament so that everything is in its best form, both in terms of our team participating in the tournament, as well as our desire to honor the Emirati basket in this important forum.”

For his part, Saeed Ateeq, the assistant coach of Al-Ahly youth, said: “We start from tomorrow to put the touches on the most important tournament in the coming period, after a distinguished season for the team at the local level by winning two titles out of 3 titles in the season, which are the League and the Cup of His Highness the President of the State, In addition to qualifying for “Final 8” at the level of West Asia, to play a strong first edition with great ambitions.

He said: “Our players faced great fatigue during the season, between local and continental matches, whether with the club or the national team, as well as the injuries that affected a number of players that made us miss their efforts for long periods, yet we succeeded in achieving two titles and a distinguished continental qualification amid all these difficult circumstances.” ».

On the other hand, the International Basketball Federation website talked about Shabab Al-Ahly hosting the tournament, giving an overview of the knights, saying: “Shabab Al-Ahly is the team most crowned with the UAE Basketball League title, and the team also participated in the FIBA ​​Asia Cup in 2016 and 2017. And which was held in China, he reached the semi-finals in the 2016 edition.

The International Federation website also published the path of the Knights in qualifying for this version and a group photo of the team, in addition to pictures of a number of players, namely: Saeed Mubarak, Qais Omar, Hamed Abdel Latif, American Brandon, and his other compatriot Nicholas Meinrath, who left the team.