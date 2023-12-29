Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

The confrontation between Shabab Al-Ahly, the “leader,” and its guest, Bani Yas, “the runner-up,” which is scheduled for six-thirty on Saturday evening, at the Maktoum bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Hall in the Shabab Al-Ahly Club, is the showcase for the ninth week of the men’s volleyball league, which witnesses matches between Al Ain and Ajman at the Khalifa Bin Zayed Stadium hall. Al Jazeera and Al Wasl are in the Mubadala Dome hall, and Al Nasr and Hatta are in the Rashid bin Hamdan hall in the Al Ameed stronghold.

“Al-Fursan”, returning to the path of victory, by beating Ajman 3-2 in the last round, leads the league standings with 20 points, while “Al-Samawi”, the winner in the same round over Hatta 3-2, occupies the “runner-up position” with 16 points, in the defense journey. About last season's title.

Al-Jazira and Al-Wasl are competing in the upcoming confrontation between the two teams in the first hall, for third place, and “Abu Dhabi Pride” returned with winning points from Al-Nasr Hall 3-0 in the last round, while “The Emperor” lost the confrontation to its guest Al-Ain 1-3, while “Al-Zaeem” hosts » Fifth with 13 points, Ajman is sixth, and Al-Nasr receives “penultimate” with 7 points, its guest Hatta, “bottom” with 4 points.

Ninth round

Shabab Al-Ahly – Bani Yas 18:30

Al Ain – Ajman 18:30

Al Jazeera – Al Wasl 18:30

Al-Nasr – Hatta 18:30

#AlFursan #AlSamawi.. #race #top #plane