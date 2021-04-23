Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Shabab Al-Ahly finished the race in the Arab Gulf League U-21 early, after winning the first title in its history, before a round to the conclusion of the tournament, by beating its host Al Wasl 2-1 in the “25th round”, to raise its tally to 55 points, 5 points behind Al-Ain’s closest stalker, the runner-up, stumbled into a draw against its guest Al-Jazira 2-2 in the same round.

The “Knights” himself served himself in the “decisive round” by achieving the 17th victory in the coronation campaign, at the expense of the “emperor” 1-2, and in return benefits from the stumbling of all his competitors, starting with Al Ain “the runner-up” by equating with “the pride of Abu Dhabi” 2- 2, to raise his score to 55 points.

On the other hand, third-place Sharjah lost 48 points against its guest Ajman 1-2, and the fourth-placed Kalba Union drew 48 points against its guest Hatta 1-1, while Al-Wehda dropped to fifth with the same score of 48 points by losing to its host Al-Nasr. -1.

Shabab Al-Ahly, who won their first title, joined the list of champions of the Arab Gulf League U-21, which included Al-Ain teams who have the record for crowning 8 titles, the last of which is 2018-2019, Sharjah is the 2015-2016 champion, Al-Wahda is the champion of the 2016-2017 edition, and Al-Nasr 2017- 2018.

The “Al-Fursan” is awaiting the celebration of the official coronation in the “Round 26” and final match in front of its guest Al-Nasr next Wednesday, at Maktoum Bin Rashid Stadium, and the same round, which starts at ten in the evening, witnesses Sharjah’s confrontations with Ittihad Kalba, Ajman with Fujairah, Al-Wahda with Bani Yas, Khor Fakkan with Al Jazeera, Al Dhafra with Al Wasl, and Hatta with Al Ain.

Al-Ahly youth deserved to embrace their first title in the “League 21”, after achieving the highest rate of victories by winning in 17 games, compared to a draw in 4 games, and losing the same, and like the attack of the “Knights” the password in the crowning of the title, after its players scored 61 goals, to be The strongest attack in the league, compared to 29 goals conceded by the third strongest defense.

The results of the current season were fair, “the Knights”, in crowning the title that was close to it in the last season 2019-2020, before the decision to cancel due to the Corona pandemic.

The Arab Gulf League U-21 competition has passed through its past editions with many variables, after its first version of the 2008-2009 season was launched in conjunction with the “professional” competitions of the 2008-2009 season, and bore the name of the reserve league, and continued with the same name over the course of 4 seasons, and the name changed to Etisalat Reserve League in the 2012-2013 season, before returning to the first name.

And starting from the 2014-2015 season, the competition bore the name of the Under-21 League, and in the 2017-2018 season it bore the name «Arab Gulf Reserve League», which witnessed the victory of Al-Nasr Club with its first title, after scoring 48 points, and resolving Al-Wehda as a runner-up with 43, before The current name “Arab Gulf League U21” is back in the 2018-2019 season.

On the other hand, Sayed Khamis, the “resident” striker of Lubani Yas, took advantage of his team’s confrontation in front of Al Dhafra, to lead the scorers, after he scored 5 goals in the match that ended with the superiority of “Al-Samawi” 7-1, and did not prevent Bani Yas from occupying the tenth place in the overall standings with a score. 28 points, his attacker Sayed Khamis from the early celebration of the scorer title with 20 goals, 5 goals behind his closest pursuers, Ahmed Fawzi, the captain of the island.