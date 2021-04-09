Munir Rahmeh and Mutassim Abdullah (Al-Ittihad)

Shabab Al-Ahly was crowned champion of the “50th Cup”, by beating Al-Nasr in a penalty shootout 5-4 on Friday, after the end of the original time with a goalless draw, and the “Al-Fursan” team won its fifth title, continuing to break records, in the Arab Gulf Cup Championship. And adding his second title within 77 days, after he previously won the Super Cup against Sharjah last January.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the Champions League, was crowned in the presence of Ahmed bin Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, President of the Public Authority for Sports, and Abdullah Nasser Al Junaibi, President of the Professional League. And the final “version 13”, with excitement and suspense, witnessed the expulsion of two players, Glaubert Lima from Al-Nasr, and Mohamed Marzouq from Shabab Al-Ahly.

And an enthusiastic start came, despite the absence of goals in the first half, as victory started impulsively, and was more willing to impose his preference, threatening Majid Nasser’s goal, and in return, Al-Ahly youth did not present the truth of his level, although the first serious opportunity was in his favor since the tenth minute, when a ball collided Cartabia was on the crossbar, and the 35th minute was a bend in the match, after video technology interfered, and Lima kicked out the “Brigadier” player, due to his violent interference on Igor Jesus, forcing coach Raymond to take out Diaa Al-Seba ‘and insert defender Jacob Hassan, to end the first period with a goalless draw.

In the second half, the technical level of the final decreased, as the “Al-Fursan” team benefited from the numerical increase and controlled the course of the game, in exchange for the retreat of the “Al-Ameed” team, and the adoption of a defensive method to keep its nets clean, hoping to reach the penalty shootout, and the players were not good at Shabab Al-Ahly created dangerous opportunities, to reach goalkeeper Shembeh’s net, and even the penalty kick that was counted by referee Omar Al Ali was canceled by video technology in the 59th minute.

Eight minutes before the end of the match, Mohamed Marzouq, Shabab Al-Ahly defender, received the red card, so the two teams completed the meeting with ten players each, and the match ended in its original time with a goalless draw. By referring to the penalty shootout, Shabab Al-Ahly won the title 5-4 in favor of them. Hamdan Al-Kamali, Muhammad Jumaa Yusef Jaber, Sanqur and Masharibov scored for the “Knights”, and lost Eduardo and Jesus, while Gabriel, Tigali, Mahmoud Khamis and Yaqoub Hassan scored for “the Brigadier”. Jose, Mendez and Mane Mohamed are lost.