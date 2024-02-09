Al Furjan Fund, the community project that aims to finance development and community ideas and projects in residential neighborhoods, sponsors the second session of the “Bein Al Ghaf” festival organized by “Furjan Dubai,” the voluntary social institution that aims to enhance social communication among residents of neighborhoods in Dubai through virtual platforms, in cooperation With Dubai Municipality and the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Management Foundation (Dubai Endowments), during the period from 8 to 18 February.

In its second edition, which is held in the Mushrif National Park and Forests in Dubai, the festival aims to provide activities that contribute to consolidating rapprochement and meeting between the individuals of the neighborhoods and Furjan of Dubai and provide an atmosphere that serves to strengthen the bonds of community solidarity among the people of the emirate.

The “Bain Al Ghaf” festival meets the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which seeks to achieve the model of the happiest and most interconnected families, ensure family and social stability for Emiratis, and enable the most effective and proactive social system in care and empowerment, through a variety of activities aimed at improving the quality of life within Furjan Dubai.

The festival includes a number of different areas, including the area for home entrepreneurs, the restaurant area, the youth area, and the main theater area, which features family sessions in front of the stage, the children’s play area, and the live drawing area for Al Furjan artists.

The event, which lasts for 11 days, is accompanied by a social, entertainment, heritage and educational atmosphere during which the people of Al Furjan come together in Dubai through a number of diverse events and activities, which combine music, drawing, photography, folk games, cooking challenges, as well as home projects.

The second edition of the “Bein Al Ghaf” festival witnesses the participation of 150 different talents in various performances and activities at the festival, and 45 home projects, restaurants and cafés, in addition to the participation of 150 volunteers.

Al Furjan Fund Project Manager, Rashid Al Hajri, said: “The Fund’s sponsorship of the Bain Al Ghaf Festival embodies its commitment to empowering national cadres to build a cohesive social life, encouraging community participation, establishing a culture of volunteerism, and organizing events and programs aimed at refining talent and sponsoring innovative projects, which is considered one of the priorities of the Dubai Agenda.” Social 33».

For her part, the founder and general director of Furjan Dubai, Alia Al-Shamlan, said: “Bein Al-Ghaf Festival is a unique platform that highlights home projects that are constantly encouraged in Dubai, as a result of their importance in economic diversification, accelerating the pace of development, and enhancing the capabilities of national cadres, as the festival showcases 45 inspiring home projects in different sectors, and a restaurant and café participating in the festival, which contributes to enhancing the incomes of the owners of these projects and pushes them to work on developing and expanding them.”

She added that the second edition of the festival witnesses the participation of 150 volunteers performing various roles to ensure the success of the events, appreciating the support of (Du), a subsidiary of the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, for the festival and its keenness to contribute to the success of initiatives aimed at enhancing community cohesion and supporting innovative projects.

Director of the Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality, Ahmed Al Zarouni, said: “The municipality’s participation in organizing the second edition of the Bain Al Ghaf Festival, for the second year in a row, embodies its commitment to cooperation and integration with all Dubai institutions, in order to support activities that contribute to improving the quality of life within Dubai’s neighborhoods.” “And accelerating the achievement of the goals and objectives of Dubai’s ambitious strategies.”

The Deputy Secretary-General of the Endowments Foundation and Palace Fund Management “Dubai Endowments”, Khaled Al Thani, appreciated the vital role played by the “Al Furjan Fund” in sponsoring social projects in the residential neighborhoods and Al Furjan in Dubai, which contributes to raising the standard of living of citizens, and consolidating the bonds of interdependence and the path of development. All inclusive in Dubai.

20 diverse home projects will participate in the second edition of the festival, while the festival is considered a good platform that contributes to creating new job opportunities for young people, which contributes to raising the participants’ income rates and their acquisition of new skills.

The festival also witnesses the allocation of four murals to those with distinguished artistic talents and calligraphers, in order to present live drawings in front of all festival visitors, as these murals give the audience the opportunity to get to know closely the journey that the artist takes until the painting is completed and transformed from a mere idea into a work of art.

The Bain Al Ghaf Festival organizes a talent exhibition, which works to highlight the talented personalities within Al Furjan. The festival's activities also include displaying the artistic works of the people of Furjan Dubai in drawing, painting and photography to visitors to the event.

The festival also witnesses the organization of more than 25 craft, professional and creative workshops targeting all age groups of the people of Furjan Dubai. The workshops are being presented by Medaf Studio, an artistic space launched with support from the Mohammed bin Rashid Fund to Support Projects, with the aim of stimulating the creative and artistic sense, in addition to workshops and educational courses that seek to develop the artist’s spirit among the participants.

The “Bein Al Ghaf” festival is full of various workshops, including a workshop by Emirati entrepreneur and chef Abeer Al-Lawz on the secrets of making sweets, bread and pastries, and workshops on making perfumes and incense, in addition to heritage activities that seek to revive popular heritage and preserve the heritage of our ancestors in a framework that connects the past and the present. The festival will be a forum for the Emirati family.

The festival also organizes artistic workshops to teach children and adults multiple ways to express themselves through the brush and colors.

The “Bain Al Ghaf” festival dedicates an entertainment area for children, whose activities include multiple educational and cultural aspects, and includes a horse riding section, a small zoo, and a jumping games area, as well as an area for Emirati folk games.

The “Bein Al Ghaf” festival stage is full of many competitions. It will also witness Emirati artist Khaled Mohammed performing a variety of songs that feature traditional melodies and Emirati folk lyrics.

