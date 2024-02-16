Al Furjan Fund, which was launched in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, and launched by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, participates in a special platform. Within the Bain Al Ghaf Festival, in order to promote its services among the festival’s audience and public benefit institutions, and to urge them to present social ideas and projects that leave a positive impact in the residential neighborhoods and neighborhoods of Al Furjan, in a way that is reflected in enhancing the quality of life of citizens, and empowering them economically and socially.

As part of the programs of Dubai Social Agenda 33, Al Furjan Fund sponsors the second session of the festival, which is organized by the Furjan Dubai Foundation, in cooperation with Dubai Municipality, and the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Management Foundation (Dubai Endowments), during the period from 8 to 18 February, and hosted by Mushrif National Park and Forests. In Dubai, with the aim of establishing rapprochement and convergence between individuals in the neighborhoods of Furjan Dubai, and providing an atmosphere that contributes to strengthening the bonds of community solidarity among the people of the emirate.

Al Furjan Fund receives the people of Al Furjan through a special platform during the festival days, in order to understand their needs, and receive their ideas for social projects that achieve a positive impact in citizens’ neighborhoods, and contribute effectively and significantly to improving their quality of life.

Al Furjan Fund Project Manager, Rashid Al Hajri, said: “Bein Al Ghaf Festival is an ideal platform to communicate with the people of Al Furjan Dubai, to encourage them to submit to the Fund with proposals for creative social initiatives and projects that contribute to creating positive change within their neighborhoods, enhancing community cohesion and meeting the needs of community members in various fields.” ».

He continued: “We receive innovative ideas and initiatives proposed through the Al Furjan Fund website, as we seek to harness the capabilities that contribute to enhancing the level of well-being of citizens, and work to create an exemplary social environment in the neighborhoods of Dubai and its Furjans.”

Al-Hajri stressed that all ideas that the Fund receives from the people of Al Furjan are of interest and welcomed by the Fund’s Board of Trustees, which subjects all proposals to study in order to ensure that they are consistent with the Fund’s objectives.

Al Furjan Fund has set a number of standards to support and finance new project ideas, which contribute to enabling talents to build a cohesive social life. The Fund stipulates that the project be related to a social issue that affects the lives of citizens and achieves a positive impact on society, along with submitting a detailed financial plan for the project that specifies the costs. And the available budget. The project implementing team must be able to achieve the project objectives and implement it efficiently and effectively. Volunteers and public benefit institutions must have the experience and competence necessary to implement the project successfully. The project must have a positive and tangible impact on the target community, and it must be able to continue after Financial support ends. The Fund also requires the availability of a mechanism to evaluate and monitor the project’s performance and its impact on society.