The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Fouad Exchange, Fouad Mustafa Abazid, donated an amount of one million dirhams, equivalent to the value of basic food ingredients for one million meals, as part of the “100 million meals” campaign, launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, to feed food during Ramadan in 30 countries in The Arab world, Asia, Africa, Europe and South America.

The “100 Million Meals” campaign continues throughout the holy month of Ramadan, to provide food parcels to the needy in 30 countries around the world, and contribute to combating hunger with the help of individuals, companies and institutions who believe in the need to extend a helping hand to the needy wherever they are, and the importance of supporting the humanitarian message of the campaign that was launched from the UAE To embody its values ​​based on unlimited giving.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives is organizing the 100 million meals campaign in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, the World Food Program and the regional network of food banks and relevant humanitarian and charitable institutions in the UAE and in the countries covered by the campaign.

Abazid said: “We are pleased to participate permanently in such humanitarian campaigns that reflect the principles of the state’s leaders and people known for their generosity and generosity, and this initiative represents the thought of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and his human sense based on permanent standing. In addition to the needy and the relief of the distressed ».

He added, “The march of humanitarian work for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is a journey that does not stop and gives without limits. Its roots extend to the founding fathers who established the culture of goodness as a legacy to make the UAE a global leader in humanitarian work, so that the UAE occupies the forefront of the global humanitarian map.” .

He called on all economic actors, companies, institutions and various segments of society to contribute to supporting the 100 million meals campaign, in order to consolidate the concepts of giving that we were brought up on in the UAE, and to extend a helping hand in the holy month of the holy month with the values ​​of solidarity, solidarity and cooperation for righteousness and goodness.

The “100 Million Meals” campaign is the largest campaign of its kind in the region, and it works to provide food support to the hungry in 30 countries during the month of Ramadan, by delivering food parcels containing basic ingredients to prepare meals to individuals and families directly to their places of residence or presence. .

The campaign coincides with the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan, without distinguishing between one region and another, nor between one religion and another, nor between one race and another, seeking to include the hungry in various countries, to be a support for every needy person.

The campaign began just before the crescent of Ramadan by setting a goal to feed the hungry in 20 countries, but the exceptional response to it made it reap in just 10 days more than 100 million dirhams, and add 10 other countries to the list of countries, for a total of 30 countries.

Donation channels for the campaign

The “100 Million Meals” campaign continues during the month of Ramadan, and the channels for donation dedicated to it remain open to anyone who wants to participate in it, whether in the UAE or abroad.

The channels vary between the website www.100millionmeals.ae, the call center at the toll-free number 8004999, the bank account designated for the campaign at Dubai Islamic Bank, which is AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201, and SMS by sending the word “meal” in Arabic or “meal” in the language. English on specific numbers on the “du” or “Etisalat” networks in the UAE, and displayed on the campaign website, in addition to the possibility of emailing [email protected]





