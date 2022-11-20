During its ninth season on América TV, “Al fondo hay sitio” showed the return of old characters and the arrival of new faces, among them that of Jorge Guerra as Jimmy. It is not a surprise to many that the introduction of the actor (the third to give life to the same character) sparked all kinds of reactions on social networks. Such chaos motivated his colleagues to come out to declare and “defend” this version of Charito’s son.

With the passing of the chapters (just over 100 released so far), Jimmy has become one of the public’s favorites. In fact, fans are interested in his love story with Alessia and hope they end up together at some point, despite the constant rejection the boy has received.

Jimmy and Alessia had their first kiss in “Al fondo hay sitio”, but at the end of it all it was a dream. Photo: Composition/America TV

What did Jorge Guerra Wiese study, the new Jaimito from “Al fondo hay sitio”?

wiese war, 24 years old, finished his secondary studies at the Santa María Marianistas school and then, in 2017, he led various workshops at the Cultural Center of the Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú. In his artistic training, she had Adrián Alita, Pietro Sibile and Roberto Ángeles as teachers.

The COVID 19 pandemic spread, but it did not stop it. Between 2020 and 2021, he entered online workshops at the Stella Adler Acting Studio, according to what was stated in the production of the play “Vive” in which the interpreter participated.

After these studies, Jorge Guerra He mainly dabbled in staging, so “Al fondo hay sitio” would be his first job on TV (after three auditions), in contrast to his career on the big screen.

“Al fondo hay sitio” would be Jorge Guerra’s first job on TV. Photo: Instagram / Jorge Guerra / Capture America TV

In 2019, Guerra starred in the film “La bronca”, winner of two awards at the Lima Film Festival and a special mention at the San Sebastián International Film Festival, as well as an award at the Guadalajara International Film Festival ( FICG).

On the other hand, in 2020, he collaborated in the short film “Sumisa”in which he shared scenes with Jimena Rosas, Matilde León and other artists.