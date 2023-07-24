‘At the bottom there is room’, season 10, has been capturing all the attention of the public due to the tension that has been occurring in Las Nuevas Lomas, but that is not all. The entrance of one of the characters to the Peruvian teleseries has given rise to talk and we refer to Melissa Paredeswho plays Patty.

At first, no one expected the incorporation of the actress, but with the passing of the episodes, as she was linked to joel and give him back his own medicine, he has been winning the affection of the fans. In an interview, Erick Elera, actor who gives life to Joel Gonzales, said that he is happy with the turn that his character has had in the series thanks to the entry of Melissa Paredes. In addition, he added that if in the future there is a romance between patty and Joel, would have no problem performing a kissing scene.

Joel stopped thinking about Macarena when Patty joined ‘There’s Room in the Back’. Photo: composition of The Republic

Joel would have no problem kissing Patty.

Erick Elerawho plays Joel, commented that he would have no problem if he had to do a kissing scene with Patty, Melissa Paredes. In addition, he declared that he is an actor and if he has to do it, he has to do it. Likewise, she referred to his partner who for him has been doing a good job with the character, because she gives him another perspective.

Let us remember that for the moment things between joel and patty they do not work well in Las Nuevas Lomas. After the show that put together the popular ‘Face of Fish’, Patty did not hesitate to take revenge on her the next day by throwing her lunch at Joel’s head. There is tension between the two characters and so far there is no new romance in sight for Joel after Fernanda.

Scene in which Patty throws Joel’s lunch on his head in ‘There’s Room in the Back’. Photo: America TV

