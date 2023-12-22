Season 10 of 'At the bottom there is room' has reached its climax, since the last chapter of this iconic América TV series will resolve numerous unknowns that have kept fans expectant. One of the big questions is the fate of Macarena and Joel, who in the final episodes expressed doubts and hesitations about their respective partners. Likewise, another pending story is the relationship between 'Jimmy' and Alessia, who separated throughout the season and whose reconciliation is expected by fans.

However, these are not the only unknowns that viewers have, as they are also eager to find out how the series' writers will impress them. It may be with the introduction of a new character, the return of someone expected, or a plot twist that maintains suspense until the series returns in 2024.

When does 'At the bottom there is room' season 10 end?

The final episode of season 10 of 'At the bottom there is room', chapter 374, will premiere today, Friday, December 22, 2023. With this, the tenth season of the series will have been broadcast for almost a full year, starting on January 9 of this year with 'AFHS 2023'

What time is the last chapter of 'At the bottom there is room' 2023?

The final episode of the season 10 of 'At the bottom there is room' will air at 8:40 pm as usual, according to the scheduled date. Currently, the length of the final episode or whether there will be a special broadcast has not been revealed. Therefore, until confirmed, the issuance is expected to take place as usual. Likewise, this last chapter of the América TV series will come immediately after 'This is war' and before 'Luz de Esperanza'.

Where to watch the final episode of 'At the bottom there is room' season 10?

The final episode of season 10 of 'There is room at the bottom' will be available on América TV. To witness the closing of the series' year, you just need to tune in to this channel that has kept the audience captive since 2009.

How to watch the end of 'At the bottom there is a place' live online?

To witness the exciting outcome of 'There is room at the bottom' online, you just need to access the platform America TV GO. In this service, you will find all the episodes that make up season 10, as well as the complete chapters of previous seasons of the series.

Will the last episode help Jimmy tell Alessia that he still loves her? Photo: América TV.

What is the broadcast channel of América TV in Peru?

America TV It is a television channel available only in Peruvian territory. Below, we provide you with the channels where you can find it, depending on the provider you are subscribed to:

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13.

How to watch América TV GO online and for free?

To access 'There is room at the bottom through América TV GO, go to its official website. Next, enter your email address and the password you used to register. If you do not have a subscription, you can create an account with a monthly cost, although there is also the alternative of accessing the free plan by selecting the corresponding option.

Will Francesca forgive Alessia? Photo: América TV.

Once registered, you will be able to enjoy all the content on this platform, either on demand or by watching the live broadcast of América TV

