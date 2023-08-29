Peru mourned the night of Sunday, August 27, when it received the news of the death of the well-known Mariella Trejos. The outstanding actress participated in different theater, film and television productions. Without a doubt, she rose to fame in Peru for her performances in successful series such as ‘Torbellino’, ‘Carmín,’ Así es la vida ‘and“At the bottom there is room.”

Mariella Trejos was part of one of the most successful series in Peru in the last 10 years: we talk about ‘At the bottom there is room’. The actress with Colombian roots participated in seasons two and three. That is why in today’s chapter, the América TV series dedicated chapter 293 of season 10 to her: “For our friend”, was the phrase that came out with an image of the actress before starting the episode.

Mariella Trejos played the mother of 'Tito' in 'Al fondo hay sitio'. Photo: America TV

Who was the ‘Besucona’ in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

Mariella Trejos played the mother of ‘Tito’ in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’. The mother of “Pepe’s” best friend was called María Juana Smith and she lived in the United States, her appearance occurred in seasons two and three when she came to visit Peru, exactly in Las Lomas. However, the actress caused a stir in the series by becoming a threat to all men, since she likes to steal a kiss from everyone who seems attractive to her. That is why Félix nicknamed her the ‘Besucona’.

What did Mariella Trejos die of?

This 2023, Mariella Trejos became a trend in Peru by urgently asking for help, due to her serious state of health, for which she called on the authorities through an interview with ‘Good morning, Peru’. In it, she indicated that she suffered from severe gastritis and, despite the fact that she managed to have her request heard and transferred to a shelter, the actress did not resist and she died at the age of 75.