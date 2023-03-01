“At the bottom there is room” has shown that, without Efraín Aguilar involved in the América TV series, he can still thrive on television. In fact, when the writer Gigio Aranda began writing the ninth installment —which marked the great return of Peruvian fiction— he explained that one of the reasons why he decided to continue the story of the Gonzales and Maldini was because of its resemblance to “El Chavo del 8”. Thus, in the middle of season 10, this peculiar comparison has been noted with a clear reference to the comedy created by Roberto Gómez Bolaños. What happened in said scene and how is it similar to the Mexican show?

“El Chavo del 8” in “In the background there is room”

The scene in question is not exactly a sequence, but a chapter. We are referring to episode 166 of “Al fondo hay sitio”, in which the Gonzales go to the beach after settling in a resort in Punta Sal to enjoy the summer.

El Chavo, La Chilindrina and Quico in the episode "Vacations in Acapulco".

Possibly fans of “The guy from 8” You already guessed it, but in case you still didn’t catch the reference, it is a situation very similar to the one in the chapter titled “Vacations in Acapulco”, in which the members of the neighborhood travel to one of the famous beaches of the Mexican region. .

The Gonzales go for a walk after their water balloon fight. Photo: America TV

In one of the promotional photos of the chapter, the family portrait of the Gonzales can be seen. However, despite the similarity, the tone that both episodes handle is more than distant. Indeed, some would think that it is a coincidence, but a testimony from Gigio Aranda indicates that it is something planned.

Gigio Aranda and his ‘Peruvian Chavo’

In an interview with El Comercio, Aranda commented that the idea of ​​a return had always been in his plans after that open ending of season 8 and compared his creation to the famous Mexican series.

“‘In the background there is room’ was our ‘Chavo del 8’, we always wanted it and, when we stopped doing it, we realized that it had to come back. Why not give us and the fans of the series that gift?” Gigio said about the reasons for bringing fiction back to América TV.