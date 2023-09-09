‘At the bottom there is room’ will come into tension at the premiere of its new episode, since, after the successful operation of ‘Charito’, ‘Koky’ will sit down to talk to her and will have to confess the truth because his ex-wife asked him about that he said he was to blame for the accident that occurred. In the trailer, you can see that Claudia Llanos’ ex-accomplice confesses the truth to her. On the other hand, at the Maldini house, Peter talks to July and makes it clear to her that domestic workers cannot have any other type of relationship with the bosses and, apparently, ‘Charo’s’ niece would tell him everything.

If you want to see what happens today in chapter 302 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ on América TV, keep reading this note so that you don’t miss ‘Koky’s’ confession, since the intrigue is knowing if he will tell her the truth or he will invent something for ‘Charo’. Additionally, July will tell Peter about her intentions with Cristóbal.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 302 of ‘At the bottom there is room’

When is chapter 302 of ‘At the bottom there is room 10’ released?

Chapter 302 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ premieres today, Friday, September 8, 2023. As seen in the trailer, ‘Charo’ will ask ‘Koky’ for explanations, since he heard him say when he was in the clinic that he should forgive him because he was to blame for what happened to him. On the other hand, Peter already knows the truth about what July feels for Cristóbal and would talk to her.

What time does chapter 302 of ‘At the bottom there is room 2023’ premiere?

‘In the background there is site 2023′ is broadcast on the screens of channel 4, or better known as América TV, from 8:40 p.m. m. On the other hand, if you are not in national territory and do not want to miss this exciting chapter, we leave you the schedules, according to the countries where ‘AFHS’ is shared.

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain (the next day).

Peter already knows about July’s feelings for Cristóbal. Photo: Capture of America TV

Where to see chapter 302 of ‘There is room at the bottom’?

‘There is room at the bottom’, chapter 302, will be available for viewing through America TV.This successful Peruvian series, which has dominated television screens for the last decade, airs live after the competition show ‘Esto es guerra’ and just before ‘Luz de luna 3’.

How to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ 10×302 ONLINE FOR FREE?

If you are part of the public of‘There is room at the bottom’that you can’t seeAmerica TVthe series and you don’t want to miss it, you have the option to do it for free and online through the official website of the television channel. Additionally, in the appAmerica TV GOyou can enjoy all the episodes you have missed and stay up to date with the premieres throughout the week.

