In episode 295 of ‘There’s Room at the Bottom’, July will have a drink during Kimberly’s birthday celebration, which was celebrated on the party bus and was attended by Jimmy, Alessia, ‘Happy’ and Cristóbal, who, seeing that the drinks had crashed, he took her to a hospital to recover. However, when she was still under the influence of alcohol, she spoke more and confessed to the young Montalbán that she does not like Dr. Cortez, since she is in love with him.

How will Cristóbal react to July’s confession? In the following note, we will tell you the details so that you do not miss anything of the new chapter of the successful América TV production.

Look HERE the advance of chapter 295 of ‘In the background there is room’

When does chapter 295 of ‘In the background there is room’ come out?

Chapter 295 of‘At the back there is room 10’opens TODAY,Wednesday August 30, 2023. In the preview of the new episode, it can be seen that July will ignore Cristóbal’s advice and drink more during Kimberly’s birthday celebration, which caused her to be transferred to a hospital so that the effects can wear off. of alcohol; however, July would end up confessing to Alessia’s brother everything she feels for him.

Where to see ‘Al fondo hay sitio 10’ LIVE?

You can watch season 10 of‘At the bottom there is room’throughAmerica TV, immediately after the program ‘This is war’ and before ‘Luz de Luna’. To access fiction, all you have to do is tune in to the open signal of the channel.

What time is ‘Al fondo hay sitio 10’ broadcast?

Season 10 of ‘AFHS‘ is broadcast Monday through Friday, during prime time at8.40 p.m.,on America TV. In case you see the series from another country other than Peru, we leave you the following schedules:

7.40 pm in Mexico

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain, the next day.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

‘Al fondo hay sitio’ is transmitted through the Peruvian channel América Televisión, which varies depending on the service you have contracted.

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13.

How to see ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

There is the option to see‘At the bottom there is room’totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; For this, you only need to visit the official website ofAmerica TV GOan online streaming platform, where you can find the full episodes of previous seasons.

During Kimberly’s birthday celebrations, July failed to control herself and ended up hospitalized. Photo: America TV

What is the main plot of ‘Al fondo hay sitio 10’?

After the final events of season nine, the rivalry between the Gonzales and the Maldini-Montalbans further intensifies with Jimmy (Jorge Guerra) and Alessia’s (Karime Scander) secret love affair, with the attraction of Joel (Erick Elera). and Macarena (María Grazia Gamarra) and July (Guadalupe Farfán) and Cristóbal (Franco Pennano), and with the discovery of Peter (Adolfo Chuiman) as the true buyer of the new Gonzales house, situations that will bring many repercussions and subsequent confrontations between both families.

On the other hand, the appearance of Victoria, who is shown to be the true ‘Woman in Black’, and the revelation of how Claudia Llanos never died, will bring many problems to the Maldini matriarch. In addition, the return of Mike Miller (Joaquín de Orbegoso) will damage the friendship of Joel and Macarena, likewise, his presence in Francesca’s life will threaten the evil deeds of Diego Montalbán.

Who make up the cast of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

Monica Sanchez as ‘Charo’

Magdyel Ugaz as Teresa

Erick Elera as Joel

Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalban

Karime Scander as Alessia

Jorge Guerra as ‘Jimmy’

David Almandoz as ‘Pepe’

László Kovács as ‘Tito’

Paul Vega as ‘Kokie’

Gustavo Bueno as Don Gilberto.

