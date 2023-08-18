The intrigue will take over ‘Al fondo hay sitio 10’! Season 10 of the most successful Peruvian series in recent years has been showing the time in front of viewers, and at the premiere of its new chapter it will not be alien to that. The Gonzales family will be the main protagonist after July arrives in Las Nuevas Lomas in the morning after working her shift at the clinic; however, she would not appear alone. The “famous” Dr. Cortes was the one who took her, and “Charo’s” family, upon finding out about it, would not put up with the intrigue, because they go out to face their niece’s partner to finally meet him: “Hey, you, come down of the car”.

Don’t you want to miss the premiere of the new chapter of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’? Keep reading this note, in which we tell you all the details you need to know to see chapter 287 of the Peruvian series on América TV.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘At the back there is room’: Mike starts sawing Joel and takes Patty shopping

Look HERE the advance of chapter 287 of ‘In the background there is room 10’

When does chapter 287 of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ premiere?

Chapter 287 of season 10 of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ premieres TODAY, August 18, 2023. In the preview you can see that July arrives at the Gonzales house and tells her aunt ‘Charo’ if she can bring a cup of coffee to Dr. Cortes, who is outside. The Gonzales couldn’t wait to find out if the famous character existed or not, so they got out and asked him to get out of the car. Will Aarón Picasso be Dr. Cortes?

YOU CAN SEE: “In the background there is room”: Alianza Lima logo appears on the scene with “Patty” and chaos breaks out in networks

Where to see ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ 10×287 LIVE?

‘Al fondo hay sitio’ 10×287 you can see it through channel 4 or better known as América TV. The most successful Peruvian series of the last 10 years on television screens is broadcast LIVE, just after the competition show ‘EEG’ and before ‘Luz de Luna 3’.

What TIME can I see ‘Al fondo hay sitio 10’?

As it has been managing its schedule since its premiere in February 2023, ‘AFHS’ can be seen from Monday to Friday from 8:40 p.m. to 9:40 p.m. On the other hand, we share the schedule for the premiere of ‘AFHS’ in other countries.

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain (the next day).

July will apparently introduce the Gonzales to Dr. Cortes. Photo: America TV

How can I SEE ‘Al fondo hay sitio 2023’ FREE ONLINE?

If for some reason you cannot see ‘Al fondo hay sitio 10’ on the screens of América TV, you can do it ONLINE FOR FREE through the official website of the television channel. On America tvGO you will see all the episodes you missed and the premiere of the episodes throughout the week.

#fondo #hay #sitio #chapter #América #time #series #FREE