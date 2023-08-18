Terror seizes ‘At the bottom there is room’! Season 10 of the most successful series in Peru will bring a new chapter full of fear and intrigue in Las Nuevas Lomas. After spending time in jail, Claudia Plains she would leave to be transferred to a health center; however, she fears that it may be her perfect escape plan to continue to haunt the lives of Francesca’s entire family. On the other hand, Mike would begin to use his nickname, ‘Gringo Atrasador’, and would begin to get closer to Patty with the aim of taking revenge on Joel for being the cause of her breakup with Macarena. Likewise, Kimberly confronts July to stop treating her as hers, since she will soon become Cristóbal’s girlfriend.

You don’t want to miss this intriguing chapter of ‘At the bottom there is room 2023’? Keep reading this note so you know everything about chapter 285 of the Peruvian series on América TV and don’t miss its premiere.

Advance of chapter 285 of ‘In the background there is room 2023’

When did chapter 285 of ‘Al fondo hay sitio 10’ premiere?

The episode 285 of the season 10 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ will premiere TODAY August 16, 2023. In the preview you can see how Francesca is surprised to learn the news of Claudia’s prison movement, while Patty is going to leave the lunches for Mike, who does not hesitate to start watching her with others eyes. In addition, July could not stand having Kimberly in the house —with greater continuity—, who after the kiss with Cristóbal seems to become her lover.

Where to see ‘Al fondo hay sitio 10’ LIVE?

‘Al fondo hay sitio’, season 10, you can see it through the open signal of channel 4 or better known today as América TV. The most successful Peruvian series goes LIVE right after the competition show ‘EEG’ and before ‘Luz de luna 3’.

Mike would be plotting to get into the relationship between Joel and Patty as revenge. Photo: America TV

What time can I see ‘Al fondo hay sitio 2023’?

As it has been since February 2023, ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ is broadcast from 8:40 p.m. to 9:40 p.m. on the screens of América TV. From Monday to Friday, during the aforementioned hours, you will be able to see the most successful series of the last 10 years at a national level. On the other hand, these are the broadcast times of other countries.

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain, the next day.

How to see ‘Al fondo hay sitio 10’ FREE ONLINE?

If, given the case, you do not have access to see ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ through the cable signal, you can do it ONLINE FOR FREE. For that, you just have to enter the América TV GO website; there you can see the premiere of chapter 285 and the previous episodes in case you missed them.

