Although fans of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ think that it is no longer like before, the América Televisión series continues to surprise thousands with its unexpected plot twists. After Mike found out that Macarena was in love with Joel, the green-eyed man will take cruel revenge and honor his nickname, ‘Gringo Atrasador’, to do justice (or so he believes). This will not be the only surprise that the episode will have. In the following lines we leave you the complete guide to chapter 284 so that you do not miss a single detail.

Watch here the advance of ‘AFHS’ chapter 284

When to see ‘In the background there is room 10’, chapter 284?

‘Al fondo hay sitio 10’ will premiere its chapter 284 this Tuesday, August 15. As shown in the preview, we will see that Mike will want to take revenge against Joel and try to flirt with Patty. Could it be that she will fall into the clutches of the ‘Gringo Atrasador’? We’ll see. However, the one who will not be able to avoid being exposed will be Teresa: ‘Tito’ will find her in a rather compromising situation.

Where to see ‘Al fondo hay sitio 10’ LIVE?

If you are interested in following the series ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, you can tune in to the América TV channel, from Monday to Friday, at 8:40 p.m. Once the ‘EEG’ program has finished, you can comfortably locate it in its live broadcast channel.

How to see ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

In case you don’t know, ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ can be seen completely free and in real time through the online broadcast. To achieve this, you only need to enter the official website of América tvGO, a streaming platform that offers complete episodes of previous seasons.

