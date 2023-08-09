It may be that they do not last even two chapters. ‘At the bottom there is room’, season 10, will bring trouble for Las Nuevas Lomas. After Cristóbal saw how Kimberly sold her photos for publicity in a shopping center, he will wait for the right moment to face Jimmy’s ex-partner and find out how much they paid him for her content. Meanwhile, Joel introduced Patty as his new partner, who begins to make merits in the Gonzales house to begin to include himself in the family. However, it seems that it would not last long thanks to the fact that ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ came to talk about Joel’s past love life. Will Patty listen to everything and she just let it go?

Here we leave you a COMPLETE GUIDE so you don’t miss this new chapter of ‘At the bottom there is room 2023’the popular América TV series that has been presenting its tenth season, and fans expect many more to come.

YOU CAN SEE: The ‘return’ of Fernanda and Miguel Ignacio moves the fans of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’

Watch HERE the preview of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ 10×280

When does chapter 280 of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ premiere?

This Wednesday, August 9, chapter 280 of ‘At the bottom there is room’. The successful Peruvian series on América TV has been, as in previous years, one of the favorite evening hobbies of viewers since 2009. A production that has as its plot the whole life that two families of different classes have had in the past. and that with the passing of their generations the fight continues.

What time does ‘Al fondo hay sitio 2023’ show?

‘At the bottom there is room’, season 10, is broadcast on the screens of América Televisión from Monday to Friday, from 8:40 pm to 9:40 pm The program begins just after the competition reality show ‘EEG’ and before the series ‘Luz de Luna 3 ‘. It is worth remembering that in previous seasons you could see the Gonzales and Maldini at 8:00 p.m.

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room at the bottom”: Francesca Maldini faints and goes to the hospital for Macarena’s confession

Peter was able to recover his memory after being kidnapped by Claudia. Photo: Nickelodeon

On which channel of season 10 of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

You can officially broadcast the most successful Peruvian series in recent years on the open signal of channel 4, better known as América Televisión. Likewise, you can see it through its official América tvGO website, where you can find the previous chapters in case you missed any.

Where to watch ‘AFHS’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

Remember that on the official website of América TV, which is America tvGO, you will be able to appreciate all the previous chapters and the premieres. You can also watch the Peruvian series through its official channel on YouTube, you just have to go to ‘At the bottom there is room’ and subscribe to receive notifications of the premiere of each episode.

Who are the main actors and characters of ‘AFHS’?

The Peruvian series ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ premiered its first season in 2009. Photo: América TV

Monica Sanchez as ‘Charo’

Magdyel Ugaz as Teresa

Erick Elera as Joel

Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalban

Karime Scander as Alessia

Jorge Guerra as ‘Jimmy’

David Almandoz as ‘Pepe’

László Kovács as ‘Tito’

Paul Vega as ‘Kokie’

Gustavo Bueno as Don Gilberto.

#fondo #hay #sitio #chapter #América #time #series #FREE