‘At the bottom there is room’season 10, premieres today its chapter 275, in which love and hate will haunt. She looks like Macarena gets her name confused when filling out the invitation parts for her marriage with Mike, as she put: “Joel and Macarena invite you to her marriage.” This situation has shown, once again, that she still hasn’t forgotten the popular “Face of Fish” even in commitment to the “Gringo Atrasador” just around the corner. For his part, the eldest son of ‘Charo’, seeing that he failed to conquer Patty with her exercises, decided to put together a plan with Gaspar to try to look like a hero in front of the delivery girl. Meanwhile, in jail things seem to get out of control between Claudia and her mother. Will the ‘Shark Gaze’ kill Carmen?

Follow our complete guide so you don’t miss the premiere of this new chapter of ‘AFHS’ and you can know what will happen between the loving trio of Las Nuevas Lomas (Joel, Patty and Macarena), in addition to what Claudia can do to her own mother in the prison bathroom.

When does chapter 275 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ come out?

TODAY, Wednesday, August 2, 2023, chapter 275 of ‘In the background there is room’ premieres. In the preview, it can be seen how Joel asks Gaspar to return to his old tricks to help him conquer Patty while Macarena continues to be confused by the affection she has for both Mike and the son of ‘Charo’.

Where to see ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ LIVE ONLINE?

So you don’t miss an episode of ‘At the bottom there is room’ You just have to enter the official website of America TV GO. On this platform, you can see all the episodes in case you missed them and also see the premiere of the most successful Peruvian series in recent years.

What time does ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ start?

From Monday to Friday at 8.40 pm until 9.40 pm, ‘AFHS’ is broadcast through the cable signal of América Televisión. The Peruvian series is given just after the competition show ‘EEG’ and before the series ‘Luz de Luna 3’. On the other hand, if you are not living in Peru, here we leave you the schedules in the countries where the series is present.

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain (the next day)

Who are the main characters in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

‘Al fondo hay sitio’ premiered its 10th season with a new cast of characters. Photo: America TV

Monica Sanchez as ‘Charo’

Magdyel Ugaz as Teresa

Erick Elera as Joel

Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalban

Karime Scander as Alessia

Jorge Guerra as ‘Jimmy’

David Almandoz as ‘Pepe’

László Kovács as ‘Tito’

Paul Vega as ‘Kokie’

Gustavo Bueno as Don Gilberto.

