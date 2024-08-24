Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr are not going through a good moment. A week ago, they lost the final of the Saudi Arabian Super Cup and their captain was angry with his teammates: he accused them of being “cowards” and of being asleep. Now, although the Portuguese scored again, it was a 1-1 draw against Al Raed.
Al-Nassr and Al Raed got off to a flying start in a new season of the Saudi First Division. The match, played at the Al-Awwal Stadium, saw its score changed only after 34 minutes of the first half. After a cross from the left, Cristiano Ronaldo rose well and put in a lethal header to put his team 1-0. In the second half, Mohamed Fouzair scored the final 1-1.
We review the next match, vs Al Feiha.
City: Buraidah, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: King Abdullah Sports City Stadium
(Buraidah)
Date: Tuesday, August 27
Schedule: 15.00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 14.00 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 13.00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 12.00 in Mexico, 11.00 in Spain.
Referee: To be confirmed.
The meeting can be seen live in Argentina through TNT Sports:
The match, with the Football Pack previously purchased, can be followed through the Cablevisión Flow, DirecTV GO and Telecentro Play platforms. Another option is TNT Sports GO, with prior registration.
They are coming off a 1-0 loss in the opening round against Al-Taawon.
Al Feiha: To be confirmed
Al Nassr : Bento, Alex Telles, Laporte, Lajami, Al-Ghannam, Brozovic, Alkahibari, Otavio, Talisca, Sadio Mane, Cristiano Ronaldo
They will tie 1 to 1.
