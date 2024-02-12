Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo's club will return to official competition and will do so in the AFC Champions League to play the first leg of the round of 16. The Saudi Arabian team will look for a victory to get the tie back on track, as it has the advantage of playing the second leg at its stadium.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between Al Fayha and Al Nassr:
In which stadium is Al Fayha vs Al Nassr played?
City: Al Majma'ah
Stadium: Al Majma´ah Sports City
Date: February 14th
Schedule: 19:00 in Spain, 15:00 in Argentina and 12:00 in Mexico
Referee: Not available
How can you watch Al Fayha vs Al Nassr on television in Spain?
LaLiga+ Plus
How can you watch Al Fayha vs Al Nassr on television in Argentina?
DIRECTV, Claro Sports
How can you watch Al Fayha vs Al Nassr on television in Mexico?
ESPN Mexico
How can you watch Al Fayha vs Al Nassr on television in the United States?
FOX
|
Rival
|
Results
|
Competition
|
FK Nizhny Novgorod
|
1-2V
|
Friendly
|
Al Hilal
|
0-2D
|
Saudi League
|
Al Khaleej
|
3-0V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Ahli
|
0-4D
|
Saudi League
|
Al Taawoun
|
4-1D
|
Saudi League
|
Rival
|
Results
|
Competition
|
Al Hilal
|
0-2D
|
Friendly
|
Inter Miami
|
6-0V
|
Friendly
|
Al Taawoun
|
1-4V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Ittihad
|
2-5V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Ettifaq
|
3-1V
|
Saudi League
The locals will have all their troops to play this match in the Asian Champions League.
On the part of Al Nassr, they will not be able to count on the Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina who has a torn femur. The one who will be there is Cristiano Ronaldo, fully recovered from his injury and who already played the friendly with Al Hilal last Thursday.
Al Fayha: Stojkovic, Mokher, Sami Khaybari, Husein Al Shuwaish, Al Baqawi, Saud Zidan, Abdulrahman, Nawaf Al Harthi, Mandash, Sakala, Onyekuru
Al Nassr: Al Aqidi, Alex Telles, Laporte, Al Amri, Al Ghannam, Mané, Brozovic, Otávio, Al Khaibari, Talisca, Cristiano Ronaldo
Al Fayha 1-3 Al Nassr
