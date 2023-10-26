Al-Fayha hosts Al-Nassr for matchday 11 of the Saudi Pro League in a match that could mean a change in the ‘top 3’ of the league. Both teams come from playing in the AFC Champions League, so they are on equal rest conditions. Below we leave you all the information about the match:
In which stadium is Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr played?
Date: October 28, 2023
Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: King Salman Sport City Stadium
Schedule: 20:00 Spain, 15:00 Argentina, 12:00 Mexico
How can you watch Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr in Spain?
Marca.com
How can you watch Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr in Argentina?
DIRECTV, Claro Sports
How can you watch Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr in Mexico?
ESPN Mexico
How can you watch Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr in the United States?
FOX
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al-Ain
|
Defeat 4-1
|
AFC Champions League
|
Al Akhdood
|
Victory 1-2
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Al-Wehda
|
1-1 draw
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Pakhator
|
2-0 victory
|
AFC Champions League
|
Al-Ittihad
|
0-0 draw
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al-Duhlail
|
Victory 4-3
|
AFC Champions League
|
Damac
|
2-1 victory
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Abha
|
2-2 draw
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Istiklol
|
3-1 victory
|
AFC Champions League
|
Al Tai
|
Victory 1-2
|
Saudi Pro League
Despite not having a good performance in his AFC Champions League group, Al-Fayha is leaving good feelings in the last rounds of the Saudi Pro League. They have gone 4 games without losing in the domestic competition and have managed to get important results against rivals such as Al-Ittihad (0-0 draw).
His main problem will be the rejuvenated Cristiano Ronaldo. At this point in the year, the Portuguese is the top scorer above Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé, and he is top scorer in the Saudi league with 11 goals in 10 games played. Al-Nassr has now gone 13 games without losing, with its last defeat being on August 18 (0-2 against Al-Taawoun).
Al-Fayha: Stojkovic; Al Baqawi, Al-Khaibary, Al-Rashidi, Konan; Ryller, Cimriot, Sabiri; Sakala, Onyekuru, Nwakaeme.
Al-Nassr: Najjar; Boushal, Al-Amri, Laporte, Telles; Fofana, Alkhaibari, Talisca; Otavio, Mané, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Al-Fayha 1-3 Al-Nassr. Despite Al-Fayha’s good moment in the league, Al-Nassr is now the clear favorite to take the lead from Al-Hilal. Cristiano Ronaldo is right now one of the fittest footballers at the moment, and it will be very difficult to stop him.
