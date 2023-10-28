Al Fayha and Al Ittihad will have to face each other in a match in the Saudi Champions Cup, for the match corresponding to the round of 16 of this tournament. Al Fayha comes into this match after defeating Al Riyadh SC by one goal to two in the round of 32, while Al Ittihad did the same by beating Al kholood from the spot.
Below we leave you all the information necessary for the preview of this meeting between Al Ittihad and Al Fayha:
In which stadium is Al Fayha vs Al Ittihad played?
City: Buraidah, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: King Abdullah Sport City Stadium
Date: Tuesday, October 31
Schedule: 20:00 in Spain, 15:00 in Argentina and 12:00 in Mexico
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
How can you watch Al Fayha vs Al Ittihad on television in Spain?
Marca.com
How can you watch Al Fayha vs Al Ittihad on television in Argentina?
Live stream: DirecTV
How can you watch Al-Ittihad vs Al Hazm on television in Mexico?
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch Al Fayha vs Al Ittihad on television in the United States?
Live stream: DirecTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al Hazem
|
2-2E
|
Saudi League
|
Al Quwa Al Jawiya
|
1-0V
|
AFC
|
Al Taawoun
|
1-1E
|
Saudi League
|
Al Ahli
|
0-1D
|
Saudi League
|
Al Fayha
|
0-0 E
|
Saudi League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al Nassr
|
for dispute
|
Saudi League
|
Al Ain
|
4-1D
|
AFC
|
Al Okdhood
|
1-2D
|
Saudi League
|
Al Wehda
|
1-1E
|
Saudi League
|
Pakhtakor
|
2-0V
|
AFC
Good news for Al-Ittihad and Al Fayha fans! Ahead of the exciting Saudi league encounter, there are no reports of injured players in either team. Both squads will be in top shape, which promises an even more competitive and spectacular confrontation.
Al-Ittihad: Grohe, Al-Olayan, Sharahili, Hegazy, Bamasud; Fabinho, Kanté, Romarinho, Coronado, Jota; Benzema.
Al Fayha: Stojkovic; Mokher Al Rashidi, Sami Khaybari, Husein Al Shuwaish, Al Baqawi; Saud Zidan, Ryller, Sabiri, Onyekuru, Mandash; Sakala
Al Ittihad 3-1 Al Fayha
