Mohammed al Fayed is a powerful Egyptian billionaire who always stood out for his businesses, including the Ritz hotels and Harrods stores. But it gained greater public notoriety when his son Dodi became a partner of Diana, Wale’s princess.

Dodi, whom his father adored, he was the heir to the emporium. His mother was the writer and editor Samira Khashoggi, sister of the famous arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi.

Al Fayed, a Sunni born in Alexandria, had separated from Samira and in the mid-1980s he married Finnish model Heini Wathén, with whom he had four children.

Mohammed Al Fayed, the Egyptian billionaire owner of the Ritz and Harrods stores (AP)

The magnate had a deep love for his son Dodi, his favorite. His tragic death with Lady Di on the bridge in Paris deeply upset Al Fayed and aroused in him a vengeful hatred against the British monarchy and intelligence services, whom he blamed for having triggered the car accident.

Hurt, angry, he dreamed up a series of theories about what happened that August 31, 1997 in which, basically, he argued that Lady Di was pregnant with Dodi and they intended to marry, something that the British monarchy was not willing to accept.

The first public complaint

In July 1998 the Egyptian magnate sent a letter to members of the British Parliament in which he raised a covert crime. “It was not an accident. Deep in my heart I am convinced of it. The truth cannot remain hidden forever, ”he said.

Lady Di looking out the rear window of the Mercedes in which she was riding with Dodi al Fayed at dawn on August 31, 1997, moments before the accident. (EFE)

When the trial for Lady Di’s death began in 2007, Al Fayed was blunt. “I am a father who has lost his son. I have fought for ten years, in the end I want justice to be served. I am sure what happened. I know that they were killed“.

The Welsh Writer Gordon thomas tells the particular story of Al Fayed’s investigation in his book on the Israeli “Mossad”, and gives juicy details about the whole process that obsessed the businessman, causing him to spend huge amounts of money.

Al Fayed’s claim, Thomas says, was that there had been a plot to eliminate Diana and Dodi. “He maintained that MI5 and MI6 had acted, in collaboration with French intelligence”.

The motive behind all this, for the billionaire, was the British Crown racism. They did not want, he claimed, for Diana to marry a Muslim and for the future king of England (Diana’s son) had an Arab as a stepfather and another as a grandfather.

A photo presented as evidence during the trial for the death of Lady Di. (AP)

“The establishment would have done anything to end my son’s relationship with the only woman he ever loved,” according to a text that Al Fayed told Thomas.

He first hired a former Scotland Yard detective named John MacNamara. As it did not work he started to climb and looked for an intelligence expert, the Israeli Ari ben Menashe, who had worked with Prime Minister Yitzahak Shamir.

Menashe was an expert who had a security company where he provided protection services to large companies and industries.

He knew the whole world of intelligence, the gears of arms trafficking and the movements of European politicians. Al Fayed signed a contract with him for $ 700,000.

The accident and the mysterious driver

The Mercedes that crashed into one of the reinforced concrete pillars of the tunnel under Place de L’Alme, in Paris, was carrying Diana, her boyfriend Dodi and It was driven by Henri Paul, the head of security at the Ritz. All three died.

The remains of the Mercedes in which Lady Di and Dodi al Fayed were traveling at dawn on August 31, 1997 through the streets of Paris.

Paul had been a member of the French Air Force and since 1976 was a faithful employee of the Fayed family in the hotel. He likes to be around celebrities and had ties to Papparazi who were looking for photos of celebrities.

He loved cars, motorcycles, and alcohol. In fact, the tests determined that he had drunk before the accident. The vehicle crashed at 105 km per hour, trying to escape the photographers who permanently disturbed Lady Di.

Apparently Paul collaborated for the French intelligence services. And the Mossad also wanted to capture him by his closeness to the personalities who stayed at the Ritz.

The secret NSA report

Al Fayed took all this into account and especially something that had reached his ears: a secret report of the American services about the phone follow-up to Lady Di and Dodi.

The data that Al Fayed received indicated that the National Security Agency (NSA, for its acronym in English), of the USA, had elaborated a thousand-page report on the couple, thanks to ECHELON surveillance, the controversial security system that allowed to intercept and decode communications instantly.

They had recorded the last conversation between Diana and Dodi. That dialogue had taken place on the Jonikal yacht, two days before death, when they were sailing through Sardinia.

Al Fayed appeared several times in London courts to give his theory. (AP)

There both they talked about getting married, which had put the British services on alert. It also showed Diana very affected by the pursuit of the papparazi. That is why he wanted to return to Paris.

Al Fayed was keen to get that report and brandished it as an argument that supported his theory of the alleged crime. He was urging Ari ben Menashe to get a copy.

Since Menashe was unable to move forward with the conspiracy theory, he decided to switch men and hired Richard Tominson, a former MI6 officer, the British foreign intelligence service, who had been fired for emotional problems.

Tominson, who had fallen out of favor in the realm of spies, “encouraged the version that it was an MI6 conspiracy and that Paul was an agent of that agency, ”says Thomas.

One of the theories that were handled in this area is that in the case of Diana and Dodi the spies used a plan they had planned to assassinate another character, according to Thomas, and that allowed it to be disguised as an accident.

It consisted of using a laser to distract the driver at a key moment and in front of a circuit that favored the crash. In fact, on the bridge where they both died there were several similar events.

The collapse of the conspiracy theory

Despite the money spent and the hired spies, heAl Fayed’s investigation did not bear fruit. It was permanently locked and none found concrete evidence to confirm the Egyptian magnate’s hypotheses.

Members of the jury in the Paris tunnel trying to determine what happened on the day of the accident. (EFE)

There were two parallel official investigations into Diana’s accident, and largely driven by Al Fayed’s conjectures.

The British Royal House was not willing to let the billionaire’s accusations go by and commissioned a thorough investigation from Scotland Yard that lasted two years. The second was carried out by the French justice, since the event occurred in its territory.

Both reports agreed that it was a fortuitous accident and that “there was no conspiracy to murder any of the vehicle’s occupants”.

The Egyptian millionaire erected a statue of his son Dodi and Diana in London’s Harrods department store. (EFE)

The accident, they say, was caused by the formerspeed loss and the intoxicated state of the driver, Henri Paul.

“The driver of the car was in a drunken state and under the influence of drugs incompatible with alcohol. I was not in a position to maintain control of the vehicle ”, was the conclusion of the French judge Hervé Stephan.

Over time Al Fayed resigned himself and put aside his theories. Now is 91 years old and lives in Geneva, with his family.