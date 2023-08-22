🐐 Games remaining before the EURO Q. 🏠 Al Nassr – Al Taawoun (🇸🇦SPL)

🏠 Al Nassr – Al Ahli Dubai (💫ACL)

✈️ Al Fateh – Al Nassr (🇸🇦SPL)

🏠 Al Nassr – Al Shabab (🇸🇦SPL)

✈️ Al Hazem – Al Nassr (🇸🇦SPL) ✈️ 🇸🇰Slovakia – 🇵🇹Portugal (🇪🇺Euro Q)

🏠 🇵🇹Portugal – 🇱🇺Luxembourg (🇪🇺Euro Q) pic.twitter.com/FDLqXP5ikx — Twitugal (@Twitugal) August 17, 2023

FT: Al Okhdood vs Al Fateh Cristian Tello leads the comeback for Al Fateh with 2 goals ⚽️⚽️#yallaRSL #RoshnSaudiLeague pic.twitter.com/AAeW7dImxv — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) August 18, 2023

Given this, the directive would make a 40 percent reduction, to earn 60 thousand dollars a month. That seems accessible to Aladdin, however, his pass still belongs to the Al-Fateh and they no longer want to lend it but rather sell it, because they know they could receive up to 1.3 million euros. The midfielder will have to solve the case and see his future, although the advantage is that the Arab club is no longer interested in his services.

LIMA AL FATEH ALLIANCE EVALUATES THE TRANSFER OF CHRISTIAN CUEVA TO ANOTHER TEAM pic.twitter.com/noPdNwHB2S — victor hugo trejo romero (@victorh83650615) August 17, 2023

We’re back to undergoing preparations 💪🔷 pic.twitter.com/IrZMSWibSg — AlFateh Saudi club (@EnFatehclub) August 20, 2023

At the same time, the Saudi team also agreed to the transfer of the Portuguese midfielder. Otavio da Silvacoming from Portoby activating its termination clause of 60 mde.

Thus, they join Christianthe Senegalese Sadio Manethe Croatian Marcelo Brozóvic and the ivory Seko Fofana.

‼️Aymeric Laporte & Otavio should be available for Al Nassr’s next league game which is on Friday against Al Fateh. pic.twitter.com/KDP6HAEfIN — Al Nassr Zone (@TheNassrZone) August 20, 2023