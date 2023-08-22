Next Friday, August 25, the Al-Fateh is measured at Al Nassr on Matchday 3 of the Saudi Professional Leaguematch to be held at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium.
The Children of the Palm They come from beating 1-3 at Al Okhdood as a visitor thanks to a double from the Spanish Christian Tello and a bit of Moroccan mourad batna. They are fifth in the general table with four points.
On the other hand, incredibly the Portuguese team Cristiano Ronaldo was defeated at home by a score of 0-2 against Al Taawonafter the goals of the Cameroonian Leandre Tawamba and Ahmed Bahusayn. In this way, the Knights of the Najd they were on step 15 with zero units.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
When? Friday, August 25
Place: Al Hasa, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi
Schedule: 12 a.m. (Mexico), 1 p.m. Colombia, 3 p.m. (Argentina and Brazil), 8 p.m. (Spain)
Channel: Azteca Deportes (Mexico), FOX Sports (United States)
Online streaming: Marca.com (Spain)
The Peruvian World Cup christian cave wants to stay in Lima Alliance from his country to continue fighting for the title at the end of the season, however, there is still no signed agreement to know if he will stay or leave. The attacker has a salary of one hundred thousand dollars a month, being the highest paid player in his league, which represents a problem for the driving squad, since he no longer wants to take care of so much money.
Given this, the directive would make a 40 percent reduction, to earn 60 thousand dollars a month. That seems accessible to Aladdin, however, his pass still belongs to the Al-Fateh and they no longer want to lend it but rather sell it, because they know they could receive up to 1.3 million euros. The midfielder will have to solve the case and see his future, although the advantage is that the Arab club is no longer interested in his services.
Goalie: Jacob Rinne
defenses: Jason Denayer, Qasim Al-Oijami, Abdullah Al Yousef, Ali Al Zubaidi
midfielders: Petros Santos, Sofiane Bendebka, Lucas Zelarayán
strikers: Christian Tello, Mourad Batna, Firas Al-Buraikan
There is a new signing in the team CR7. The Spanish Aymeric Laporte will leave the Manchester City to become a reinforcement of the Arab team. the italian journalist Fabrizio Romano he took it for granted, since he Manchester City will receive a payment close to 30 million euros. The defender will sign for three years and for each season he will earn 20 mde. The Frenchman will also travel to Saudi Arabia to present the medical examinations and finalize the details of his contract.
At the same time, the Saudi team also agreed to the transfer of the Portuguese midfielder. Otavio da Silvacoming from Portoby activating its termination clause of 60 mde.
Thus, they join Christianthe Senegalese Sadio Manethe Croatian Marcelo Brozóvic and the ivory Seko Fofana.
Goalie: Waleed Abdullah
defenses: Ali Alawjami, Abdulelah Al Amri, Sultan Al Ghannam, Ghislain Konan
midfielders: Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Seko Fafana, Marcelo Brozovic
strikers: Talisca Souza, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mané
Al Fateh 3-1 Al Nassr
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#AlFateh #AlNassr #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply