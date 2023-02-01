The days of club football do not stop and in the case of the Saudi Professional League neither and it is that the team of Cristiano Ronaldodirected by rudi garciaprepares to crash into the Al Fateh, equipment that on paper, should not pose any threat in general terms. Cristiano’s team is at the top of the standings with 33 points and Al Fateh, in sixth position with 21 points. Everything will correspond to day number 15,
Al Fateh
Al Fateh comes from getting a victory in their last game, but they have not achieved the most important thing and that is the regularity in their results. Giorgios Donis’ men will seek to snatch happiness from Cristiano Ronaldo by looking for victory at home.
al nassr
Rudi Gracia’s team comes from falling resoundingly in the Saudi Arabian Super Cup against Romarinho’s Al Ittihad. However, the team hopes to continue adding in the top Saudi competition to screw itself stronger and stronger in the first position.
Town: Al Hasa, Saudi Arabia.
Stadium: Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium
Day and time: friday february 3. 4:00 p.m. Spain, 9:00 a.m. Mexico, 12:00 p.m. Argentina
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
TV channels: No information
Live streaming: Through Shahid’s portal, paying a subscription.
TV channels: DIRECTV Sports, Claro Sports.
Live streaming: DGO
TV channels: ESPN Mexico
Live streaming: Star+
TV channels: ESPN+
Live streaming: ESPN app
TV channels: DIRECTV Sports, Claro Sports
Live streaming: DGO
There are no reported casualties for Al Fateh.
There are no casualties reported for Al Nassr.
Al Fateh 1 – 3 Al Nassr
