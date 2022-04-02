Al-Farouq Omar Bin Al-Khattab Mosque and Center in Dubai has completed all its preparations to receive the masses of worshipers and fasting people during the holy month of Ramadan by providing facilities and services that create a spiritual atmosphere of tranquility and reverence for worshipers.

Abdul Salam Al Marzouqi, Director General of Al Farouk Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque and Center in Dubai, said, “The mosque seeks to receive the masses of worshipers in a spiritual atmosphere, and this year’s preparations came in line with the procedures approved by the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Emergency Management.

The mosque had received more than 540,000 worshipers during Ramadan 2021. Friday prayers were decorated in Ramadan last year with large numbers of worshipers, as the mosque received nearly 2,000 worshipers every week. It is expected that the mosque will receive a large number of worshipers and visitors this year.

Al-Farouq Omar Ibn Al-Khattab Mosque and Center in Dubai is keen to provide the opportunity to follow the Tarawih and Tahajjud prayers throughout the days of the holy month, with the voice of Imam Dr. Sheikh Fares Al-Mustafa, through a live broadcast on the center’s social media platforms @alfarooqmosquecentre, where these rituals will be transmitted along with a number of religious lectures that will be presented. It will be held daily in the premises of the mosque after the afternoon prayer.

In this context, all the logistical preparations were completed to receive the holy month, as the work teams in charge of maintaining and cleaning the carpets, washing and cleaning the domes, and providing seats for the elderly to facilitate their performance of worship, and due to the increase in the number of worshipers arriving at the mosque in the last ten days of Ramadan, the outer courtyards were prepared to contain The large number.

An Iftar tent was set up equipped to receive more than 1,500 fasting people daily, with 45,000 meals throughout the holy month, where a team from Metropolitan Catering prepares and delivers meals in accordance with health and safety standards. The mosque also organizes an Iftar table for non-Muslim communities to introduce them to the Arab-Islamic heritage of the Emirates, which is rooted in peace, tolerance and coexistence.

“Every year, the mosque invites non-Muslim communities to the breakfast table to introduce them to the pillars of our true religion and the customs and traditions of the UAE. We have received communities from Asia, Europe and America until today. We are happy to be at the service of everyone and to show that Islam is a religion rooted in peace and understanding.” Marzouki added.

And in order to consolidate its civilizing role, Al-Farooq Mosque continues to receive visitors during the days of the blessed month of Ramadan, within visiting dates that take into account the privacy of the holy month.

