Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Al-Dhafra came close to ensuring that they officially remain in Al-Adwaa, after a 2-2 draw with Hatta, in the match that was held today, Friday, at Hamdan bin Rashid Stadium, in the start of the “Round 23” of the Arab Gulf Football League, bringing the balance of the “hurricane »At 9 points in last place, and« Al Faris »raises its score to 21 points, in the safety zones, waiting for the outcome of facing Ajman in front of Khor Fakkan tomorrow.

Makity Diop opened the scoring for Al Dhafra early with a header in the eighth minute, to be his 100th goal during his bus career in the Arabian Gulf League, and he is 3 goals away from the Ghanaian Asamoah Gian equaling number, as the best foreign scorer in “Dorina”.

The crossbar of the Hatta goalkeeper managed to block an elaborate header from Pedro Conde, depriving Al Dhafra of the second goal in the 39th minute, and while the first half was breathing his last, Brazilian Jonathas snatched the equalizer for Hatta with a strong shot. Stoppage allowance.

Hatta completed his return by scoring the second goal early in the second half with a penalty kick by Jonatas in the 53rd minute, and the refereeing team canceled a penalty kick that he had calculated in favor of Hatta, after returning to video technology due to a mistake made by Ramirez of Hatta against Essam Al-Adwa, the player of Al Dhafra in the 68th minute. .

“Al-Badil” Muhammad Al-Junaibi managed to equalize for Al-Dhafra with a counterattack, which he translated with a direct shot into the net in the 76th minute.

Jonathas missed a very dangerous opportunity, after he failed to transfer the ball that reached him inside the area without supervision, to reach the ball in the hands of goalkeeper Khaled Al-Senani in overtime, and the final whistle comes after that.