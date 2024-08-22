The humanitarian community initiative “Fareej Fridge”, supported by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation and launched by “Farjan Dubai” in cooperation with the UAE Water Aid Foundation and the UAE Food Bank, has achieved a new accomplishment by distributing one million bottles of cold water, juices and ice cream as part of its initiative to mitigate the effects of summer heat on construction and agricultural workers on the streets and roads, in addition to delivery drivers, with the aim of promoting and consolidating the principles of compassion and giving among the various segments of Dubai society..

Ibrahim Al Balooshi, Director of Sustainability and Partnerships at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, stressed the profound impact of the “Al Fareej Fridge” project. He said that these efforts reflect the importance of bringing happiness to various segments of society and providing everything that would support and improve the quality of life for individuals in Dubai, especially during times when humanitarian and community support is most urgent..

For her part, Alia Al Shamlan, Director of “Farjan Dubai”, said that reaching the distribution of one million water bottles reflects the commitment of the Dubai community to the values ​​of giving and humanitarian giving. The wide participation of volunteers and the continuous support of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, the UAE Water Aid, and the Emirates Food Bank were pivotal to the success of this campaign. She expressed her thanks to the volunteers who played a vital role in the success of the campaign..

Volunteers play a vital role in achieving the goals of the “Al Fareej Fridge” and other humanitarian initiatives launched by Dubai. The energy and time invested by these volunteers contribute directly to the success of the campaigns and expand their impact. Their commitment and enthusiasm reflects the strong community spirit that encourages giving and active participation..

The campaign, which concluded its activities and included the distribution of water and cold drinks via equipped cars that roamed various areas of Dubai and residential neighborhoods in the emirate, reflected “Farjan Dubai’s” commitment to its social responsibility and its appreciation for the workers’ efforts and dedication to their work, which contributed to bringing joy and happiness to their hearts and showing appreciation and support for them..