The humanitarian community campaign, “Al Fareej Fridge”, which is supported by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation and launched by “Farjan Dubai”, in cooperation with the UAE Water Aid Foundation and the UAE Food Bank, continues its activities, as it has completed the distribution of more than 500,000 bottles of cold water, juices and ice cream, in less than three weeks since its launch in early July, with the aim of contributing to mitigating the effects of summer heat on workers, and promoting the values ​​of compassion and giving in the Dubai community.

The turnout to participate in the campaign, which will continue until August 23, and targets one million cleaners, construction workers, delivery drivers, and agricultural workers on the streets and roads, during the summer, embodies the principles of social solidarity that prevail in Dubai society and its keenness to support workers and show appreciation for them.

Alia Al Shamlan, Director of Furjan Dubai, said: “The wide participation in the Furjan Fridge campaign and its success in distributing more than 500,000 bottles of water, juices and ice cream to workers in Dubai in less than three weeks, confirms the commitment of the Dubai community to the values ​​of giving and humanitarian giving, as this community interaction proves that giving is an integral part of the authentic culture of the community.”

She thanked the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, the UAE Water Aid Foundation and the UAE Food Bank for their partnership in this humanitarian campaign, stressing that this partnership provided the necessary support to assist workers during their presence in outdoor areas, especially during the summer, noting the role of volunteers who play a vital role in the success of all the qualitative humanitarian initiatives launched by Dubai, which confirms the deep-rooted culture of giving in Emirati society.

The community humanitarian campaign “Al Fareej Refrigerator” aims to enhance the participation of community members in mitigating the health risks to workers associated with high temperatures during the summer, such as dehydration and heat stress, which contributes to maintaining their health.

The campaign reflects the efforts of “Farjan Dubai” to consolidate the commitment of the residents of residential neighborhoods in Dubai to their social responsibility, especially towards the workers category in appreciation of their efforts and dedication to their work and in order to make them happy and bring joy and happiness to their hearts.

As part of its implementation of the “Frij Fridge” campaign, “Farjan Dubai” uses equipped cars that roam the areas of the Emirate of Dubai to distribute water, cold drinks and ice cream to workers and delivery drivers who work in external areas with the participation of volunteers from the local community during the summer.

