Alfardan Group announced its contribution of five million dirhams to support the “Stop One Billion Meals” campaign.

The campaign, which falls under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, seeks to provide a food safety net for the neediest groups, especially in countries that are going through challenges in providing food security, in addition to supporting and assisting the most vulnerable segments of society, especially victims of disasters and conflicts. and crises around the world.

Al Fardan Group pledged five million dirhams over five years to contribute to the launch of the largest food endowment fund, which contributes to the revival of the endowment as a development tool for societies, and ensures the sustainability of giving and benevolence.