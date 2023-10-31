Al-Farabi and the theory of the four minds
A flame of joy and arrogance burned within each of us when he was surrounded by praise, as he felt the uniqueness of his person compared to others. If we remember our childhood carefully, we would notice many of these feelings regarding what is often said by our parents when they describe us as intelligent, active, or rational!
Perhaps we were attracted at that time by the qualities of prudence and acumen, and it is known how much the phrase “so-and-so is sensible” means to a child, as it is a phrase found in many dialects, often used by the common people to indicate the individual’s good behavior, the sobriety of his personality, and his avoidance of reckless recklessness in deed and word.
If we expand the circle of the mind a little, are all rational people similar in their mental capabilities, and are they similar in their uses of the mind itself? The majority of philosophers, thinkers, and scientists started from different methodological grounds in explaining the mind and its essence, and it was stated in the philosophical dictionary that it either indicates dignity, which is therefore an apparent characteristic of human behavior in general, or it indicates the acquired meanings and universal rulings, so it is translated through his choices for purposes. And interests, or it indicates what is compatible with nature, so a person can distinguish between the weak and the fat.
In order to obtain a complete picture of the essence of the mind, especially in Islamic philosophy, it is necessary to delve into the philosophy of Al-Farabi, who devoted a great deal of effort in this field, seeking to reveal the main methods of thinking, to arrive at a sound idea that can be adopted through “the power of the mind.” Which helps to recognize what is right and distinguish it from what is wrong. Perhaps this is what we find translated in many human development books that help a person get closer and closer to rationalizing his thinking and providing him with a logical sequence.
Al-Farabi builds his theory of the mind on four main levels: The first of them is the mind with power (the physical mind), and it indicates mental preparation and readiness to accept everything that agrees with the reasonable and logical, through the images of things and their essence that exist in nature, and thus nature is united by the power of its existence with the mind.
As for the second type, it is “the mind in action,” which expresses its image reflected in the first type, which means that its form is translated as a lived action, which indicates the rise of the human mind heading towards realizing something and not just stopping at recognizing it. In the logical progression, and the skillful contemplation of the human mind, comes another type of mind, which is the “learned mind,” as it builds on its comprehension of the intelligible, and its functional becoming of the level of perception that graduates harmoniously and logically.
Which means that the sequence of these types is an ascending expression of the formation of the “process of perception,” which rises and escalates in the face of tangible things. The more a person’s perception increases, the farther away from observing matter and closer to what is beyond the tangible.
Man is still considered a source of astonishment that he causes to himself, through contemplation and contemplation of this obscure entity, until Ali bin Abi Talib, may God bless his face, described it by saying: “And you think that you are a small body… and within you the greater world is contained!”
Perhaps all the previous explanations and clarifications merely express the levels of human thinking, but what completes them seems to be the fourth type of mind, which moves a person from the stage of preparation for knowledge to actual perception, i.e. the “effective mind,” and it is the one that sits at the top of the pyramid in the Farabian theory of mind. Dispensing with the stagnation of abstract matter, and rising above the levels below it.
However, the mind remains the orbit of thinking and imaging, so the brick of the “effective mind” is not placed at the top unless something else is on top of it, as all this development and sequence remains within the limits of the “ladder of beings”, which is shaded by the first and highest rank that belongs only to the Creator, Glory be to Him, the Most High.
The four minds (the mind by power, the mind by action, the learned mind, and the effective mind) remain evidence for man in what he can elevate and develop, and in what he can make a qualitative addition to, and at the same time this progression as a whole represents a witness to man and the extent of his constant need. To rise to the highest levels of knowledge, through transcendence in the relationship with the Almighty Creator, and to remove the hierarchy of development and cognitive modernity confined to the context of philosophical birth, methodological innovation, and stability behind the “jelly” of matter devoid of spirit. Thus, emancipation from the accumulations of knowledge and the dictates of nature seems to be the wise way to understand the purpose of knowledge.
*Secretary General of the World Council of Muslim Communities
