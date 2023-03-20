The Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs in Dubai Police, Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al-Mansoori, emphasized the efforts made by the Al-Faqa Police Station to maintain security and safety through the programs it implements in its area of ​​jurisdiction, which led to the registration of zero anonymous disturbing reports and zero traffic reports. Unknown, and zero cases of “no reason to file a case” for four consecutive years.

This came during his tour of Al Faqaa Police Station, as part of the annual inspection program for public administrations and police stations, accompanied by the Director of the Jebel Ali Police Station, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Police Stations, Major General Dr. Suleiman, and the director of the Faqa police station, Colonel Saeed Hilal Al Khaili, and a number of officers.

Al-Mansoori was briefed on the strategic indicators of the centre, which achieved 100% of the presence of the officer on duty at the reporting sites, achieving the required target. The average response time for very urgent cases was two minutes and 47 seconds, while the target was three minutes, while the average response time for security patrols for unauthorized cases was The emergency time was 11 minutes and five seconds, while the target was 12 minutes and 44 seconds. He also looked at the security programs implemented by the center in the area of ​​jurisdiction, which resulted in achieving a 100% percentage of information of concern, and the files referred to the prosecution reached 100%, and he motivated the employees 100%.