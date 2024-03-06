The Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, confirmed that the majority of countries in the world are facing a noticeable shortage among the ranks of teachers at various levels and classes, as the need to accelerate the pace of attracting teachers has deepened after the rates of resignations among the ranks of educational cadres have more than doubled, especially Since the outbreak of the “Corona” pandemic, for several reasons, most notably the emergence of new professions and the availability of other job opportunities, stressing that the world currently needs more than 44 million teachers to cover this shortage in schools.

This came in a written response to a parliamentary question about “the reluctance of Emirati men to join the profession of teacher,” directed by a member of the Federal National Council, Dr. Maryam Obaid Al-Badwawi, to the Minister, during the Council session held this morning.

The minister said: “With regard to the government of the UAE, although we have a salary scale that includes all workers in ministries and federal government institutions, and it equates everyone according to job grades, there are some benefits available to teacher employees, most notably an allowance for the nature of work, 20% of the basic salary, and other benefits.” The benefits through which we seek to attract young citizens to the teacher profession, such as the continuous development of teacher preparation programs through the creation of professional development and qualification programs inside and outside the country, as well as the creation of new professional paths and job titles in the education sector.”