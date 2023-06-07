The Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, confirmed that the ministry has created a new department to follow up on the labor market, to follow up on the conditions of graduates from the national cadres, and to monitor the extent to which education outputs are in line with the requirements of the labor market in the private sector in the country, pointing out that the department conducted a questionnaire on Employers’ satisfaction with the outputs of higher education in the country, which resulted in achieving a satisfaction rate between 81% and 87%, which reflects the quality of the educational outputs and their suitability to the requirements of the current labor market.

The minister said, in response to an intervention by a member of the Federal National Council, Afra Bakhit bin Hindi, during the council session held this morning: “We hope that there will be an increase in the rates of satisfaction of employers during the coming period, because their satisfaction is a reflection of the outputs and quality of education,” explaining that the period The latter witnessed an increase in the number of partners training national students in the labor market in the country, from 30 partners to 151 partners during the recent period.