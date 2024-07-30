Al Falah Academies has opened registration for the academic year 2024-2025 in its four branches in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain in the areas of Mohammed bin Zayed City, Bani Yas, Al Khabeesi, and Al Jimi, for limited seats in some classes, starting from July 29th until August 25th.

Al Falah Academies is a purposeful initiative within the social and educational initiatives of the Presidential Affairs Court, to consolidate the values ​​of solidarity and social cohesion, develop the knowledge and capabilities of the emerging generations, and build their future according to the highest standards. Al Falah Academies, which implement the curriculum of the Ministry of Education, confirmed that the main goal of its establishment is to provide an educational opportunity for students from low-income families who face challenges in accessing education. Therefore, it was keen to have very low and unified fees for all stages of education from kindergarten to twelfth grade, to enable all learners to access education by providing distinguished, comprehensive and coherent educational programs that are in line with the curricula and academic achievement standards based on the curriculum of the Ministry of Education, in order to achieve the state’s vision of sustainable learning.

It confirmed that it provides a comprehensive and high-quality educational environment that responds to students’ voices, enriches learning resources, and provides opportunities for the community and parents to participate in the learning and decision-making process, as well as modern educational buildings that apply the highest safety standards, include multiple educational resources, are equipped with international standards, and modern educational tools, including children’s play areas, a football field, a basketball court, and a sports field, in addition to highly qualified teachers who focus on improving student outcomes through their commitment to continuous professional development, quality teaching, evidence-based practical application, training, guidance, and cooperation.

She pointed out that the annual tuition fees are unified for all grades and amount to 4,000 dirhams per student.